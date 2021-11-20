Who's Playing
Miami @ New York
Current Records: Miami 3-7; New York 2-7
What to Know
This Sunday, the New York Jets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 32.89 points per matchup. The Jets and the Miami Dolphins will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. New York has some work to do to even out the 2-8 series between these two since November of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
New York has to be aching after a bruising 45-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday. New York was down 38-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Mike White had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw four interceptions with only 5.7 yards per passing attempt.
Meanwhile, Miami was able to grind out a solid win over the Baltimore Ravens last week, winning 22-10. Miami's only offensive touchdown came on a rush from QB Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa ended up with a passer rating of 163.60.
Special teams collected ten points for the Dolphins. K Jason Sanders delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
The Jets are expected to lose this next one by 3. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-7 ATS when expected to lose.
Miami's victory lifted them to 3-7 while New York's defeat dropped them down to 2-7. Giving up five turnovers, New York had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Dolphins can exploit that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Dolphins are a 3-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -111
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won eight out of their last 12 games against New York.
- Nov 29, 2020 - Miami 20 vs. New York 3
- Oct 18, 2020 - Miami 24 vs. New York 0
- Dec 08, 2019 - New York 22 vs. Miami 21
- Nov 03, 2019 - Miami 26 vs. New York 18
- Nov 04, 2018 - Miami 13 vs. New York 6
- Sep 16, 2018 - Miami 20 vs. New York 12
- Oct 22, 2017 - Miami 31 vs. New York 28
- Sep 24, 2017 - New York 20 vs. Miami 6
- Dec 17, 2016 - Miami 34 vs. New York 13
- Nov 06, 2016 - Miami 27 vs. New York 23
- Nov 29, 2015 - New York 38 vs. Miami 20
- Oct 04, 2015 - New York 27 vs. Miami 14