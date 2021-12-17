The Miami Dolphins are 13th in the conference standings, yet sit just one game out of the final playoff spot in the crazy AFC wild card standings. Miami has won five in a row, rebounding from a 1-7 start to emerge into playoff contention. The Dolphins have some work to do coming out of the bye week, but they are in the hunt for the final wild card spot in the conference.

In come the New York Jets -- eliminated from the postseason picture -- looking to continue and develop Zach Wilson against a resurgent Miami defense. The Dolphins held on against the Jets in their first meeting last month, which makes the AFC East rematch even more intriguing as New York looks to spoil their season.

Will the Jets upset the Dolphins and crush their playoff dreams? Can Miami beat New York and continue to put pressure on the other AFC playoff teams? Here's a preview of Sunday's showdown:

How to watch



Date: Sunday, Dec. 19 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, Florida)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+ (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Dolphins -9.5, O/U 41

Key matchups

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Jets secondary

Tagovailoa has been exceptionally accurate over the course of the season, as his 71% completion rate is the second best in the league among 32 qualified quarterbacks. His 6.5 air yards per attempt rank 31st in the league (out of 32 qualified quarterbacks), and he has more interceptions this season (six) than last season (five), when he had 62 more attempts.

Those air yards per attempt should improve against the Jets secondary, as New York allows 8.3 yards per attempt -- the highest in the league. New York is much better in air yards per attempt allowed, as the 7.4 average is tied for 13th-lowest in the league.

Dolphins run offense vs. Jets run defense

Miami is 31st in the NFL in rushing yards per game and 31st in yards per attempt (3.3), yet rushed for 115 yards in the Week 11 win over the Jets, well above their average of 79.2. The Jets have allowed 24 rushing touchdowns this year -- the most in the NFL -- and 138.8 rushing yards per game (third-worst in the league).

The pressure will be on Tagovailoa to perform, but the Dolphins can establish a ground game against the Jets -- no matter who's back there at running back.

Prediction

The Jets have allowed the most points in the NFL through 13 weeks, yet only held the Dolphins to just 24 in their first meeting. This game is going to depend on how Tagovailoa plays and how efficiently he runs the offense, having the opportunity to put the Jets away early.

New York seems to have a problem stopping anyone right now, which obviously falls into Miami's favor. The Dolphins defense has also been playing well, allowing 4.5 yards per game (second-best in the league) while Miami's opponents had a red zone efficiency rate of 23% (best in the NFL) during the team's five-game winning streak.

Dolphins 27, Jets 16