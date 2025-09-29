Jets vs. Dolphins live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for battle of winless teams on Monday night

From our betting forecast and game preview:
It's not a surprise the Dolphins are favored, if ever so slightly, in this battle of ailing AFC East teams. Not because they're at home, but because they're probably even more desperate to claim their first win of 2024. This is a group that not long ago boasted one of the league's most high-octane offenses en route to playoff appearances, after all. Then again, maybe that was a long time ago, at least in NFL years. Because the Tagovailoa-McDaniel combo seems to grow more averse to clutch decision-making each week.
The Jets aren't exactly a beacon of stability, either, struggling to dominate defensively despite Aaron Glenn's oversight and all but digging their own hole with emergency quarterback Tyrod Taylor a week ago. Fields' return may or may not represent an actual boost for their passing attack, considering he's functioned much better as a rushing playmaker than steady passer. But we should remember Fields turned in a truly promising dual-threat showing when faced with a so-so defense in the Pittsburgh Steelers back in Week 1.
We tend to think he'll find plenty of green grass operating against the Dolphins' defense this time around. And even if Tagovailoa feeds Achane, Hill and Jaylen Waddle to keep pace on the scoreboard, pressure has tended to squeeze rather than elevate this Miami group before. Give us the J-E-T-S in a nail-biter.
Pick: Jets 24, Dolphins 22 | Jets +2.5, Over 44.5