Jets vs. Dolphins live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for battle of winless teams on Monday night

It's Monday night, which means it's time for Week 4 to come to a close ... but not without a chance for two more AFC East clubs to make some noise. A day after both the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots turned in convincing victories, the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets are squaring off at Hard Rock Stadium in a fight to escape the division's cellar and secure win No. 1 of their 2025 NFL season.

Miami's offense has come back to life a bit in recent weeks, but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and head coach Mike McDaniel remain under immense pressure to come up big in crunch time. They're not only 0-3 to start this year but 5-8 dating back to mid-September of last year, and that's not including the games the Dolphins dropped while Tagovailoa missed extended time due to his latest injuries.

The Jets, meanwhile, are hoping they're past their own medical woes under center, with Justin Fields back at quarterback after a one-week absence due to a concussion. Fields nearly led the club to a shootout win over the Pittsburgh Steelers back in Week 1, and now he gets a porous Dolphins defense for a potential rebound.

Can New York pull off the road upset to get its first "W" of the year? Or is this Miami's time to shine? Either way, it's a must-see matchup in prime time. Stay tuned here for live updates and analysis.

Where to watch Dolphins vs. Jets live