Jets vs. Dolphins live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for battle of winless teams on Monday night

Struggling AFC East rivals kick off Monday night's doubleheader

It's Monday night, which means it's time for Week 4 to come to a close ... but not without a chance for two more AFC East clubs to make some noise. A day after both the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots turned in convincing victories, the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets are squaring off at Hard Rock Stadium in a fight to escape the division's cellar and secure win No. 1 of their 2025 NFL season.

Miami's offense has come back to life a bit in recent weeks, but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and head coach Mike McDaniel remain under immense pressure to come up big in crunch time. They're not only 0-3 to start this year but 5-8 dating back to mid-September of last year, and that's not including the games the Dolphins dropped while Tagovailoa missed extended time due to his latest injuries.

The Jets, meanwhile, are hoping they're past their own medical woes under center, with Justin Fields back at quarterback after a one-week absence due to a concussion. Fields nearly led the club to a shootout win over the Pittsburgh Steelers back in Week 1, and now he gets a porous Dolphins defense for a potential rebound.

Can New York pull off the road upset to get its first "W" of the year? Or is this Miami's time to shine? Either way, it's a must-see matchup in prime time. Stay tuned here for live updates and analysis.

Where to watch Dolphins vs. Jets live 

  • Date: Monday, Sept. 29 | Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
  • TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Dolphins -2.5; O/U 44.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Last-minute prediction: Jets edge Dolphins in divisional battle

From our betting forecast and game preview:

It's not a surprise the Dolphins are favored, if ever so slightly, in this battle of ailing AFC East teams. Not because they're at home, but because they're probably even more desperate to claim their first win of 2024. This is a group that not long ago boasted one of the league's most high-octane offenses en route to playoff appearances, after all. Then again, maybe that was a long time ago, at least in NFL years. Because the Tagovailoa-McDaniel combo seems to grow more averse to clutch decision-making each week.

The Jets aren't exactly a beacon of stability, either, struggling to dominate defensively despite Aaron Glenn's oversight and all but digging their own hole with emergency quarterback Tyrod Taylor a week ago. Fields' return may or may not represent an actual boost for their passing attack, considering he's functioned much better as a rushing playmaker than steady passer. But we should remember Fields turned in a truly promising dual-threat showing when faced with a so-so defense in the Pittsburgh Steelers back in Week 1.

We tend to think he'll find plenty of green grass operating against the Dolphins' defense this time around. And even if Tagovailoa feeds Achane, Hill and Jaylen Waddle to keep pace on the scoreboard, pressure has tended to squeeze rather than elevate this Miami group before. Give us the J-E-T-S in a nail-biter.

Pick: Jets 24, Dolphins 22 | Jets +2.5, Over 44.5

Cody Benjamin
September 29, 2025, 11:05 PM
X factor to watch: Dolphins RB De'Von Achane

Tua Tagovailoa and coach Mike McDaniel are under pressure to come up big when it matters most for Miami's offense, but lost in the understandable criticism of the two biggest decision-makers is the young Achane, who's made the most of his touches as one of the Dolphins' most electric multipurpose weapons. His size dictates he may never warrant a full workload as a ball carrier, but he's averaging almost 8 yards per catch as a steadily involved receiver, tying Tyreek Hill for the team lead in total targets (23). He's as capable as anyone of exploding for six.

Cody Benjamin
September 29, 2025, 10:45 PM
Dolphins' new 'Dark Water' uniforms for 'Monday Night Football'

A reminder: Miami is debut these "Dark Water" alternate uniforms as part of the NFL's new "Rivalries" jersey program, specially designed for select AFC East showdowns.

Cody Benjamin
September 29, 2025, 10:15 PM
Dolphins under pressure: Can Tua Tagovailoa finish strong?

This season hasn't been a total failure for Miami's quarterback, who hit more than 80% of his pass attempts against the Patriots in Week 3. It's just been an abjectly disappointing season in terms of crunch-time reliability, with Tagovailoa already up to five turnovers on the year, with a slew of them coming late in the game. Fortunately for Dolphins fans, the Jets defense hasn't exactly been a juggernaut, either, giving up an average of 31 points per game during their 0-3 start.  

Cody Benjamin
September 29, 2025, 10:15 PM
Dolphins inactives: Starting CB Storm Duck is out

Miami will be without one of its top cover men, as Duck is battling an ankle injury.

Cody Benjamin
September 29, 2025, 10:07 PM
Jets inactives: WR Tyler Johnson among notable absentees

Tyler Johnson had been one of the team's emergent deep threats opposite Garrett Wilson but had an ugly drop in Week 3. Jermaine Johnson, meanwhile, is dealing with an ankle issue that also cost him Week 3.

Cody Benjamin
September 29, 2025, 10:06 PM
Jets breakout candidate: Can Breece Hall find open grass?

The Jets running back is still searching for his first 20-yard carry of the season, averaging a career-low 4.1 yards per carry out of New York's backfield. But this could be just the matchup he needs to break loose: Not only is Fields back under center, giving the Jets a legitimate threat to scramble for a big gain, but the Dolphins are giving up an average of 145 rushing yards per game, which ranks 29th in the entire NFL. If he finds open space in this one, it could go a long way in powering an upset.

Cody Benjamin
September 29, 2025, 10:00 PM
Key question: How will Justin Fields manage his return to the field?

Absent for one game due to a concussion, Fields brings much more dynamism as a rusher than fill-in Tyrod Taylor, but he remains something of an erratic evaluation when it comes to throwing the ball. He might be a little less inclined to take off on the ground given his recent injury, but then again, maybe he'll lean even more into his legs to ease back into action, considering the run game is his strong suit. Either way, his athleticism figures to give New York some offensive lift.

Cody Benjamin
September 29, 2025, 9:30 PM
Sep. 29, 2025, 5:30 pm EDT
