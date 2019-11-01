Jets vs. Dolphins odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 9 predictions from proven computer model

An AFC East battle is on tap between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is 0-7 overall and 0-4 at home, while the Jets are 1-6 overall and 0-3 on the road. New York is 2-5 against the spread this season and is averaging just 209.6 yards per game on offense, which ranks dead last in the league. Miami, meanwhile, is 3-4 against the spread, but is giving up an average of 34.0 points per game, the worst mark in the NFL. New York is favored by three-points in the latest Dolphins vs. Jets odds, while the Over-Under is set at 42.5. Before entering any Jets vs. Dolphins picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.





The model has taken into account that New York suffered a grim 29-15 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Quarterback Sam Darnold struggled against the Jaguars, completing 21-of-30 passes for 218 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Darnold has now thrown seven interceptions in his last two games. Running back Le'Veon Bell was equally ineffective, gaining just 23 yards on eight carries. However, New York has had success against its AFC East foe over the years. In fact, the Jets are 14-5-1 against the spread in their last 20 games on the road against Miami.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, jumped out to an early 14-0 lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night but were unable to secure their first win of the season, eventually falling 27-14. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick completed 21-of-34 passes for 190 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions against the Steelers. For the season, Fitzpatrick has completed 59.7 percent of his passes for 907 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions. Despite this season's struggles, the Dolphins will enter Sunday's contest against the Jets full of confidence, having beaten New York in each of their last three meetings.

A pair of offensive stats to keep in mind before Sunday's kickoff: The Dolphins are worst in the league in overall touchdowns, with only nine on the season. The Jets have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only five on the season.

