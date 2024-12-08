AFC East foes face off in NFL Week 14 as Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (5-7) host Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets (3-9) on CBS and Paramount+. The Dolphins got out of their early-season slump and are still alive in the Wild Card race, but the cold got the better of them on Thanksgiving in a sloppy 34-15 loss to the Packers in Green Bay. Meanwhile, the Jets' chances of making the playoffs are slim to none after they lost their third straight game in Week 13, a 26-21 setback to the Seattle Seahawks. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is 1 p.m. ET. The Dolphins are 6-point favorites in the latest Dolphins vs. Jets odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 45. Miami is a -275 money line favorite (risk $275 to win $100), while New York is a +224 underdog.

Week 14 NFL picks for Jets vs. Dolphins

Before tuning into Sunday's Dolphins vs. Jets game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 24-10 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 204-138 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 58-31 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Dolphins vs. Jets, the model is backing Miami to cover the spread. The Dolphins are 6-1-1 against the spread over their last eight home games, plus they covered the spread and won by double digits in each of their last two contest at Hard Rock. Miami is also 8-2 ATS versus New York over the last five years, while Tagovailoa has a 5-0 record against the Jets in his career.

The Jets, on the other hand, are 3-10-1 ATS on the road dating back to last season. Rodgers has been sacked more times this season than he's completed a touchdown pass and has been taken down at least twice in each of his last four starts. New York's season-long woes plus Miami's consistent dominance at home suggest the Dolphins cover as favorites in Week 14.

Week 14 NFL picks for Jets vs. Dolphins