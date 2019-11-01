Jets vs. Dolphins prediction: How to watch, stream AFC East matchup on CBS, CBS All Access

The Miami Dolphins (0-7) are one of the worst teams in the NFL, but they actually have an opportunity to win their first game of the season as they face the New York Jets (1-6). Miami remains winless on the season (one of two in the NFL), but the Jets have struggled even with the return of starting quarterback Sam Darnold to the lineup. The loser of this game should have the fast track towards the No. 1 overall pick in next April's NFL Draft as the AFC East bottom dwellers face off for the first of two meetings this season.

Here's why the Jets will keep the Dolphins winless after Sunday's contest. But first, some details on how an when to tune into the game.

How to watch



Date: Sunday, Nov. 3| Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, Fla.)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

This is a battle between two of the NFL's worst offenses as the Jets and Dolphins rank 31st in 32nd in points per game. Let's start with the Jets as their 11.1 points per game average in 31st in the league and their 209.6 yards per game and 3.8 yards per play are dead last. New York averages 3.2 yards per carry and 63.9 rush yards per game, both 31st in the NFL. Their 4.8 yards per pass and 145.7 pass yards per game are also last in the league. The Dolphins are last in the NFL with 11.0 points per game and 31st in yards (254.6) and yards per play (4.3). Miami is 30th in rushing (65.7 yards) and passing (188.9 yards) while averaging 5.3 yards per pass (31st in NFL).

While the Dolphins defense is one of the worst in the NFL, the Jets allow just 5.2 yards per play (10th in NFL). New York does allow 26.4 points (25th in NFL), but have one of the better rush defenses in the league -- allowing just 3.3 yards per carry (second in NFL) and 94.9 yards (10th in league). The Dolphins allow 160.4 rush yards per game (31st in NFL) and 8.7 yards per pass (last in NFL).

Prediction

Miami has been playing well the last two weeks in building a first-half lead, but they haven't had the talent to compensate for those early advantages. The Dolphins still average just 11 points per game and are 30th in the NFL in rush offense and pass offense.

The defense allows 34 points and 6.5 yards per play, so that's not any better. This could be the game the Dolphins win, but the Jets have a better quarterback in Sam Darnold, even if they allowed an NFL high 34 sacks. The Jets have a good run defense (94.9 yards a game), which makes the Dolphins run offense one dimensional. That will be the difference in this one.

Pick: Jets 17, Dolphins 14