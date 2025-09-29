Teams looking to get into the win column clash when the New York Jets face the Miami Dolphins in a key AFC East matchup on Monday Night Football. New York is coming off a 29-27 loss at Tampa Bay, while Miami dropped a 31-21 decision at Buffalo in Week 3. The Jets (0-3), who are 0-2 in the conference, are 0-1 within the division. The Dolphins (0-3), who are 0-3 in the conference, are 0-2 against AFC East foes.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The Dolphins lead the all-time series 61-57-1, including wins in eight of the past 10 matchups. The Dolphins are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Jets vs. Dolphins odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective.

Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of college and professional football helped go 88-67-2 (+1474) on all NFL picks over the past two years. He is also 18-9 (+805) on his last 27 against-the-spread picks in New York Jets games.

Now, Hunt has zoned in on Jets vs. Dolphins.

Why the Dolphins can cover

Veteran quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads the Miami offense. In three games this season, he has completed 62 of 89 passes for 575 yards (69.7%) and five touchdowns with four interceptions. In a 33-27 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 2, he completed 26 of 32 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. In his last matchup against the Jets in 2024, he helped guide the Dolphins to a 32-26 overtime win on Dec. 8. In that game, he completed 33 of 47 passes (70.2%) for 331 yards and two touchdowns.

His top target has been wide receiver Tyreek Hill. He has 15 receptions for 198 yards (13.2 average) and one touchdown. Hill has three explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 47, with 30 yards after the catch and 12 first-down conversions. In the loss to New England, he caught six passes for 109 yards.

Why the Jets can cover

Justin Fields (concussion) has cleared protocol and is in line to get the start. He'll lean on wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who leads the team with 21 receptions for 229 yards (10.9 average) and two touchdowns. He has two explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 33, with 59 yards after the catch and 10 first-down conversions.

Fourth-year running back Breece Hall is off to a solid start to the season. In three games, he has rushed 38 times for 157 yards (4.1 average), while catching eight passes for 78 yards, including a long of 33. In a season-opening 34-32 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, he carried 19 times for 107 yards (5.6 average). In 43 career games, he has 550 carries for 2,490 yards and 14 touchdowns.

How to make Jets vs. Dolphins picks

For Monday Night Football's Jets vs. Dolphins matchup, Hunt is leaning under the total.

Who covers in Jets vs. Dolphins?