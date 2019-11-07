Jets vs. Giants: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Jets vs. Giants football game
Who's Playing
N.Y. Jets (home) vs. N.Y. Giants (away)
Current Records: N.Y. Jets 1-7; N.Y. Giants 2-7
What to Know
After two games on the road, the New York Jets are heading back home. They will square off against the New York Giants at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with three consecutive losses for the Jets and five for the Giants.
The Jets might not have won anyway, but with 100 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot last week. They came up short against the Miami Dolphins, falling 26-18. No one had a big game offensively for the Jets, but they got one touchdown from WR Jamison Crowder.
Meanwhile, the matchup between the Giants and the Dallas Cowboys was not a total blowout, but with the Giants falling 37-18, it was darn close. Like the Jets, the Giants didn't have any clear offensive standouts, but they got one touchdown from WR Cody Latimer.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Jets are second worst in the NFL in overall touchdowns, with only eight on the season. But the Giants are stumbling into the contest with the fourth most touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 26 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Giants are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Jets.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
N.Y. Jets won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 06, 2015 - N.Y. Jets 23 vs. N.Y. Giants 20
