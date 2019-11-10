Jets vs. Giants: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

N.Y. Jets (home) vs. N.Y. Giants (away)

Current Records: N.Y. Jets 1-7; N.Y. Giants 2-7

What to Know

After two games on the road, the New York Jets are heading back home. They will take on the New York Giants at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with three consecutive losses for the Jets and five for the Giants.

The Jets might not have won anyway, but with 100 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot last week. It was a hard-fought game, but they had to settle for a 26-18 defeat against the Miami Dolphins. No one had a big game offensively for the Jets, but they got one touchdown from WR Jamison Crowder.

Meanwhile, the Giants received a tough blow as they fell 37-18 to the Dallas Cowboys. Like the Jets, the Giants didn't have any clear offensive standouts, but they got one touchdown from WR Cody Latimer.

The Jets are expected to lose this next one by 3. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the team is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Jets are worst in the NFL in yards per game, with only 223.5 on average. But the Giants are stumbling into the contest with the fifth most yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 391.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $120.64

Odds

The Giants are a 3-point favorite against the Jets.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Giants as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

N.Y. Jets won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.