Jets vs. Jaguars odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 8 predictions from advanced computer model

The New York Jets will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. Jacksonville is 3-4 overall and 1-2 at home, while the Jets are 1-5 overall and 0-2 on the road. Jacksonville's rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew has filled in admirably for the injured Nick Foles, having thrown for 1,697 yards and 10 touchdowns through seven games this season. New York, meanwhile, has won just one game this season and is 1-8 in its last nine games on the road. Jacksonville is favored by 6.5-points in the latest Jaguars vs. Jets odds, while the Over-Under is set at 41. Before entering any Jets vs. Jaguars picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 8 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 24-17 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 86-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 7, it nailed the Chiefs (-3) covering with plenty of room to spare against the Broncos and the Ravens (+3) staying within the spread against the Seahawks in a game Baltimore won outright by 14.

The model has taken into account that New York suffered a grim 33-0 defeat to New England last week. Quarterback Sam Darnold had one of his worst games as a professional against the Patriots, completing 11-of-32 passes for 86 yards and four interceptions. Running back Le'Veon Bell was the lone bright spot for the Jets last Monday, carrying the ball 15 times for 70 yards, a 4.7 yard average.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, were able to grind out a solid victory over Cincinnati last week, winning 27-17. Running back Leonard Fournette was sensational for Jacksonville, recording 29 carries for 131 yards. Wide receiver Dede Westbrook also had a strong showing against the Bengals, securing six catches for 103 yards.

Despite a strong rushing attack, the Jaguars have scored just one rushing touchdown all season, which ranks dead last in the NFL. However, New York just allowed three rushing touchdowns to the Patriots last week and is giving up an average of 26.0 points per game on defense, which ranks 23rd in the league.

