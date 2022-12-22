One team is rolling and the other is fading fast as the New York Jets host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. Both teams are right on the AFC playoff bubble, with the Jets (7-7) one game behind the Dolphins and Chargers, who hold the final two spots. The Jaguars (6-8) are two behind those teams but just one behind AFC South leader Tennessee. Jacksonville has won four of its past six games, including a 40-34 upset victory against the Cowboys on Sunday. New York got off to a surprising 5-2 start but has faded since, with a 20-17 setback to the Lions their third loss in a row. The Jets won the most recent meeting, the day after Christmas last year, with that 26-21 home victory tying the all-time series at 8-8.

Kickoff in East Rutherford, N.J. is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Jets as two-point favorites in the latest Jets vs. Jaguars odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 37.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 157-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Jets vs. Jaguars:

Jets vs. Jaguars spread: Jets -2

Jets vs. Jaguars Over/Under: 37 points

Jets vs. Jaguars money line: Jacksonville +115, New York -135

JAX: Jaguars are averaging 27 points over the past six games

NYJ: Jets have allowed more than 20 just once in their past six games

Why the Jets can cover

The favorite is 5-2 against the spread in the past seven meetings, and New York is 6-0 ATS in its past six games following an ATS loss. The defense has been the backbone of the team's success. It ranks in the top five in both total yards (205 per game) and passing yards (194) allowed. Cornerback Sauce Gardner, the clear favorite for defensive rookie of the year, can take away any team's top wideout and has two interceptions and 16 passes defended. The team hopes Quinnen Williams, who has 11 sacks, can return from an ankle injury Thursday.

Rookie Zonovan Knight has emerged in recent weeks, putting up 253 yards over the past four games, and Michael Carter has rushed for 390 this season. The Jaguars rank 29th against the pass (352.6 YPG) and allow 23.4 points per contest. Backup quarterback Zach Wilson, who threw for 317 yards and two TDs in the Week 15 loss, is expected to start in place of Mike White, who is recovering from a rib injury.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Jacksonville is 3-0-1 against the spread in its past four AFC matchups and has covered in four of its past six. The offense has been improving seemingly by the week, with 2021 No. 1 draft pick Trevor Lawrence protecting the ball and finding players he can trust. Lawrence has almost 1,700 passing yards and 14 TD passes over the past six games and has the league's best passer rating (11.2) over that span. He threw for 318 yards and four TDs Sunday, throwing his first interception over the six-game stretch. The Jets have zero takeaways over the past three weeks. Lawrence is questionable with a toe injury.

The Jaguars, on the other hand, won Sunday's game on an interception return for a touchdown and have 22 takeaways, fourth in the NFL. Lawrence has developed a solid rapport with receiver Zay Jones, who has 415 receiving yards over the past five games. Fellow receiver Christian Kirk has been excellent from the slot, leading the team in receptions (73), receiving yards (966) and TDs (seven). Running back Travis Etienne, the 25th pick in last year's draft, has rushed for 917 yards (5.0 per carry) and has 27 catches for an offense that averages 24 points.

How to make Jets vs. Jaguars picks

The model has broken down Thursday night's Jaguars vs. Jets matchup from all angles. The model is leaning over on the point total, suggesting it will be a duel between the young quarterbacks.

So who wins Jaguars vs. Jets on Thursday Night Football?