Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 16 pits two teams desperate for victory when the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Jets (7-7) have fallen a long way from their surprising 5-2 start, losing five of their past seven games. They lost 20-17 to the Lions last Sunday, allowing a 51-yard touchdown in the final two minutes. The Jaguars (6-8) returned an interception 52 yards in overtime for a 40-34 upset victory against Dallas. Jacksonville has won four of its past six games and is one game behind AFC South leader Tennessee. The Jets have lost three straight, but are just one game behind the Dolphins and Chargers, the bottom two teams in the AFC playoff picture. The all-time series is tied 8-8, and New York won the last meeting 26-21 at home.

Kickoff in East Rutherford, N.J. is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the game as a pick'em in the latest Jets vs. Jaguars odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 37.5. Before you lock in any Jaguars vs. Jets picks, you need to check out the Thursday Night Football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has broken down Thursday night's Jaguars vs. Jets matchup and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 16 predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Jets vs. Jaguars:

Jets vs. Jaguars spread: Pick'em

Jets vs. Jaguars Over/Under: 37.5 points

Jets vs. Jaguars money line: Jacksonville -110, New York -110

JAX: Jaguars are averaging 27 points over the past six games

NYJ: Jets have allowed more than 20 just once in their past six games

Why the Jets can cover

The favorite is 5-2 against the spread in the past seven meetings, and New York is 6-0 ATS in its past six games following an ATS loss. The defense has been the backbone of the team's success. It ranks in the top five in both total yards (205 per game) and passing yards (194) allowed. Cornerback Sauce Gardner, the clear favorite for defensive rookie of the year, can take away any team's top wideout and has two interceptions and 16 passes defended. The team hopes Quinnen Williams, who has 11 sacks, can return from an ankle injury Thursday.

Rookie Zonovan Knight has emerged in recent weeks, putting up 253 yards over the past four games, and Michael Carter has rushed for 390 this season. The Jaguars rank 29th against the pass (352.6 YPG) and allow 23.4 points per contest. Backup quarterback Zach Wilson, who threw for 317 yards and two TDs in the Week 15 loss, is expected to start in place of Mike White, who is recovering from a rib injury. See which team to pick here.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Jacksonville has covered the spread in four of its past six and is 3-0-1 ATS in its past four conference games. The offense has been on fire and is a balanced unit. The Jets have thrived on picking off passes, but Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence hasn't been making mistakes. The 2021 No. 1 overall pick threw for 318 yards last Sunday and has almost 1,700 yards and 14 touchdown passes over the past six games. He has the league's highest passer rating (111.2) over that span and is completing 66% of his throws this season.

Receiver Zay Jones, tight end Evan Engram and running back Travis Etienne have been a major part of the team's surge. Jones has 415 receiving yards over the past five games, and Engram has 224 yards over the past two. Etienne has 1,155 total yards, averaging 5.0 yards per carry and catching 27 passes. The Jaguars' offense is sixth in total yards (377 per game), ranking in the top 10 in both rushing and passing. The defense has 22 takeaways, tied for fourth in the NFL and has a league-high 81 pass breakups. See which team to pick here.

How to make Jets vs. Jaguars picks

The model has broken down Thursday night's Jaguars vs. Jets matchup from all angles. The model is leaning over on the point total, suggesting it will be a duel between the young quarterbacks.

