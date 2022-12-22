The Week 16 Thursday Night Football matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets could serve as an eliminator game in regards to the NFL playoff picture. Both teams are currently on the outside looking in, so they'll need big performances out of quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson to remain in the playoff hunt. While Lawrence has progressed in his sophomore season, Wilson has not, and his inability to find the endzone sets up some appealing TNF NFL prop bets.

The latest NFL player props from Caesars Sportsbook have Wilson's passing touchdown bar at 0.5. Across 21 career starts, Wilson has more zero-touchdown games (11) than games with a passing score (10).

Top NFL player prop bets for Jaguars vs. Jets

After simulating Jets vs. Jaguars 10,000 times and examining the dozens of player props from Caesars Sportsbook, the model says Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence goes Under 1.5 passing touchdowns. Perhaps the biggest reason for the Jets being in playoff contention is because of the improvement of their pass defense, as after ranking 30th last season, New York is fourth this year against the pass. It has allowed just 13 passing touchdowns over 14 games, and just one team has allowed fewer passing scores than New York. You have to go back to Week 3 to find the last time a quarterback went Over 1.5 passing TDs against the Jets.

Apart from playing an elite pass defense, Lawrence will also have to deal with the elements. Double-digit winds, as well as rain, are forecasted for Thursday, and those factors generally deemphasize the pass and put more onus on the ground games. Twenty-two of Lawrence's 31 career starts, or 71%, have seen him go Under 1.5 passing TDs, and the model expects that trend to continue with him tossing 1.30 touchdowns on average. See more NFL props here.

