Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions will try to stay hot on Sunday when they travel to the chilly East Coast to face Robert Saleh's New York Jets. The Lions have roared back from the dismal start to their season and have won five of their last six games, including last week's impressive 34-23 victory against the mighty Minnesota Vikings. They will face a Jets team that continues to struggle with consistency and now has to play without quarterback Mike White because of a ribs injury.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Lions are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Jets vs. Lions odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 43.5.

How to watch Lions vs. Jets

Jets vs. Lions date: Sunday, Dec. 18

Jets vs. Lions time: 1 p.m. ET

Jets vs. Lions TV channel: CBS

Jets vs. Lions streaming: Paramount+

Week 15 NFL picks for Lions vs. Jets

Before tuning into Sunday's Jets vs. Lions game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 157-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season, and is a sizzling 21-5 on straight-up NFL picks over the past two weeks.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Jets vs. Lions, the model is picking New York to cover the spread. The line for this game changed once it was announced that White won't be cleared to play on Sunday. However, the model still doesn't foresee the Lions running away with this one.

While Jared Goff is the superior quarterback in this matchup, he hasn't performed as well on the road and notoriously doesn't play as well in extra cold conditions. Detroit will also face a Jets defense that has performed well all season, even when the offense hasn't.

Speaking of New York's offense, Zach Wilson will be tasked with jump-starting a Jets offense that doesn't have a passing touchdown over its last two games. If the Jets rely heavily on their run game this week, the Lions will be prepared for it.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

