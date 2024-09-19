Jets vs. Patriots live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch 'Thursday Night Football'

Aaron Rodgers makes his 2024 home debut

The New York Jets and New England Patriots are facing off in an AFC East battle on "Thursday Night Football," both sitting at 1-1 after splitting their first two games. The Jets enter the matchup coming off not just any win, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers' first win as a Jet (in a game where he played more than four snaps). Now he has the chance to win his first home game and first divisional game since joining the New York squad.

The Jets haven't defeated the Patriots at MetLife Stadium since 2015, so Rodgers and Co. have a chance to reverse a nearly decade-old curse in what is a new era for both teams. The Patriots and Jets have played each other 130 times, with New England coming out on top in 74 of those games.

For New England, all eyes will be on its defense without linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, who is out for the season, and how its offensive line can protect quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

The Jets' defense had some missteps in Week 1, but showed in Week 2 they can make some adjustments. Their offense has yet to put up any chart-topping numbers and Rodgers has thrown for under 200 yards in each game so far.

The Jets (-6.5) are favored to beat the Patriots with the over/under set at 38.5.

Follow below for all the real-time updates between the Patriots and Jets on Thursday night.  

How to watch Jets-Patriots

Date: Thursday, Sept. 19 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)
Streaming: Prime Video | Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

I think the Jets will win a close one in a defense-heavy game that comes down to the final few drives. Pick: Jets 24, Ptriots 21

Will McDonald continues his strong start

The Pats got a first down instead of going three-and-out this time, but they'll regret Jacoby Brissett's big miss on a throw to Austin Hooper on a crossing route on the next series. McDonald picked up his fourth (partial) sack of the season on the next snap, forcing a punt. He had three last week against the Titans. (He split the sack with Michael Clemons.)

Jared Dubin
September 20, 2024, 12:48 AM
Sep. 19, 2024, 8:48 pm EDT
 
Lazard makes a man miss, hits the end zone

Rodgers made a quick decision to flip the ball out to Allen Lazard in the flat on what appeared to be a called run play, and his former Packers teammate did the rest from there. Really nice pair of moves from Lazard (who now has three touchdowns on the season) to get himself across the goal line. 7-0 Jets.

Jared Dubin
September 20, 2024, 12:40 AM
Sep. 19, 2024, 8:40 pm EDT
 
Jets RB duo off to a strong start

The rich got richer when New York added Braelon Allen to a backfield that already included Breece Hall. Already tonight, they have combined for 33 yards on just 4 carries (and they each have a double-digit-yard rush), while Hall has added 2 catches for 9 yards.

Jared Dubin
September 20, 2024, 12:37 AM
Sep. 19, 2024, 8:37 pm EDT
 
Patriots go three-and-out

New England's offensive line looked positively overwhelmed on its first series. Jacoby Brissett was under quick pressure on both of his throws and Rhamondre Stevenson was contacted at the line of scrimmage on his only carry. The Pats punted after taking only 1:32 off the clock and gaining one yards.

Jared Dubin
September 20, 2024, 12:29 AM
Sep. 19, 2024, 8:29 pm EDT
 
Jets drive stalls after fast start

New York quickly moved into Patriots territory with a pair of first downs on its first four snaps -- certainly a much better four-snap sequence than the one with which the Jets opened MetLife Stadium last year, which ended with Aaron Rodgers' Achilles tear. 

But the Jets drive went backwards just as soon as it reached positive territory, first with a penalty on Morgan Moses and then a sack. They couldn't recover from second-and-26 and ended up punting. 

Still, Rodgers looked considerably more mobile early on than he has in either of this season's first two games, and that's a pretty good sign.

Jared Dubin
September 20, 2024, 12:25 AM
Sep. 19, 2024, 8:25 pm EDT
 
Key matchups for TNF

Here are a few of the battles to watch out for that will help decide this game:

  • Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses vs. Keion White: New England's 2023 second-round pick has taken his game to another level in Year 2. He already has 2.5 sacks and is piling on the pressures. Smith and Moses need to keep him away from Aaron Rodgers.
  • Christian Gonzalez vs. Garrett Wilson IV: Gonzalez is New England's best corner, and he has the requisite size and physicality to match up with Wilson. This one should be fun to watch.
  • Banged-up Patriots OL vs. Jets DL: New England's offensive line will be without Sidy Sow and Vedarian Lowe. It has already been pretty leaky so far this season, and will go up against a Jets DL that is stronger in reputation than reality after losing Jermaine Johnson (torn Achilles) and still playing without Haason Reddick. Quinnen Williams is still a problem, though, and the interior linemen better be ready for him.
  • Quincy Williams and Jamien Sherwood vs. Hunter Henry and Rhamondre Stevenson: With C.J. Mosley out, Sherwood will presumably be filling in alongside the other Williams brother. Henry and Stevenson have been the foundation of New England's offense so far, and the linebackers will bear the most responsibility for dealing with them.
Jared Dubin
September 19, 2024, 11:55 PM
Sep. 19, 2024, 7:55 pm EDT
 
Patriots OL will play, but key LB is out

New England's offensive line is shaping up to be a bit healthier this week, as both David Andrews and Mike Onwenu -- each of whom was listed as questionable -- will be active on Thursday night. Sidy Sow remains out, though. Also out is linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, who is expected to be out for the rest of the season with a torn pectoral muscle.

Jared Dubin
September 19, 2024, 11:30 PM
Sep. 19, 2024, 7:30 pm EDT
 
Key linebacker inactive for Jets

C.J. Mosley will be out for this game. He suffered a right toe injury last Sunday against the Titans and did not return, and on the short week, he didn't have enough time to make it back. Mosley and Quincy Williams form one of the NFL's top linebacker duos, so his absence is a big one. That's especially true because Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett has been peppering his tight ends with targets this season.

Jared Dubin
September 19, 2024, 11:27 PM
Sep. 19, 2024, 7:27 pm EDT