Jets vs. Patriots odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, optimal predictions from model on 86-58 run

The New York Jets will try to pull off their second shocking upset in less than 10 days when they host the rival New England Patriots on Monday Night Football from MetLife Stadium. In their last game, the Jets (1-4) knocked off the heavily favored Cowboys, 24-22, for the team's first win this season. New York had lost its first four games by a combined score of 101-39 before the defining win, which also came at MetLife. Meanwhile, the Patriots are one of two teams that are still undefeated and are looking to go 7-0 for just the third time in franchise history. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. New England is a 10-point favorite in the latest Jets vs. Patriots odds after the line moved as low as 9.5, while the over-under for total points scored is 43. Before you make any Patriots vs. Jets picks, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has honed in on Patriots vs. Jets.

The model knows that the Patriots already have beaten the Jets this season. On Sept. 22, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes and the defense didn't allow a touchdown in a 30-14 win. The Jets went 0-for-12 on third down that day, and the win was New England's seventh straight over the Jets.

The model also has taken into account that the Patriots don't typically lose to young quarterbacks. When facing rookie or second-year quarterbacks, New England has won 19 consecutive games. On Monday Night Football to close out the Week 7 NFL schedule, the Patriots get a chance to extend that streak to 20 against second-year New York quarterback Sam Darnold.

Even so, New England isn't guaranteed to cover the Patriots vs. Jets spread on Monday Night Football.

The Jets are vastly better with Darnold back under center. After missing three games because of mononucleosis, the quarterback returned on Sunday to complete 23-of-32 passes for 338 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Dallas. The team's 382 total yards and 24 points were both season-highs.

In addition, there's a chance linebacker C.J. Mosley plays on Monday night. The playmaking linebacker returned to the practice field on Thursday for the first time since Week 1, when he injured his groin against the Bills. Prior to his injury in that game, Mosley and the Jets' defense were stuffing Buffalo until he was forced to leave the game in the third quarter. With Mosley on the field, New York allowed three points and 4.8 yards per play over nine Bills possessions. After he left, the Jets allowed 14 points and 8.9 yards per play. He's officially questionable.

