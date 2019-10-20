Jets vs. Patriots odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 86-58 run

The New England Patriots take on the rival New York Jets in an AFC East matchup on Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. It's the final game on the Week 7 NFL schedule. The Patriots (6-0) have the best record in the league and are one of two teams that are still undefeated after six weeks. New England enters the game off a 35-14 win last week over the Giants. Meanwhile, the Jets (1-4) are coming off their first win of the season, a shocking 24-22 upset over the Cowboys, also at MetLife. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. New England is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Jets vs. Patriots odds, and the over-under for total points scored is 43.5. Before you make any Patriots vs. Jets picks, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 7 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 24-15 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 86-58 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 6, it nailed the Patriots (-17) covering a large spread against the Giants and the Seahawks (+1) winning straight-up as underdogs against the Browns.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.

The model has factored in that New England feasts on young quarterbacks. The Patriots have won 19 straight games against first- or second-year signal callers, the longest such streak in NFL history. On Monday, they face Jets second-year QB Sam Darnold.

The model also has taken into consideration that New England has arguably the top defense in the league. Entering Week 7, the Patriots led the NFL in total defense (234.7 yards per game), scoring defense (8.0 points per game) and turnovers forced (16). Last week against the Giants, New England returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and forced four turnovers, including a fumble return for a score.

Even so, New England isn't guaranteed to cover the Patriots vs. Jets spread on Monday Night Football.

The Jets are vastly better with Darnold back under center. After missing three games because of mononucleosis, the quarterback returned on Sunday to complete 23-of-32 passes for 338 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Dallas. The team's 382 total yards and 24 points were both season-highs.

In addition, there's a chance linebacker C.J. Mosley plays on Monday night. The playmaking linebacker returned to the practice field on Thursday for the first time since Week 1, when he injured his groin against the Bills. Prior to his injury in that game, Mosley and the Jets' defense were stuffing Buffalo until he was forced to leave the game in the third quarter. With Mosley on the field, New York allowed three points and 4.8 yards per play over nine Bills possessions. After he left, the Jets allowed 14 points and 8.9 yards per play. He's officially questionable.

