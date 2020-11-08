Despite their struggles, the New England Patriots will look to maintain their dominance in the all-time series when they visit the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. It's the final game of the Week 9 NFL schedule, and kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Patriots (2-5), who have won eight straight meetings with the Jets, suffered their fourth consecutive loss last Sunday, as they dropped a 24-21 decision at Buffalo.

New York (0-8) remained winless after it was handed its sixth double-digit defeat of the season, a 35-9 thrashing in Kansas City. New England is a 10-point favorite in the latest Jets vs. Patriots odds from William Hill, while the over-under is 42. Before making your Patriots vs. Jets picks, you need to check out the latest NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,600 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It's off to a strong 15-8 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model also enters Week 9 on an incredible 111-73 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has broken down Patriots vs. Jets. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds and trends for Jets vs. Patriots:

Patriots vs. Jets spread: New England -10

Patriots vs. Jets over-under: 42 points

Patriots vs. Jets money line: New England -345, New York +285

NE: Patriots have covered five straight games at home against teams with losing records

NYJ: Jets are 1-7 against the spread this season

Latest Odds: Patriots -10 Bet Now

Why the Patriots can cover

New England will have the most talented player on the field in Cam Newton. The former NFL MVP has not had much success passing the ball, throwing for only two touchdowns while being intercepted seven times. But he has performed well with his feet and leads the Patriots in rushing with 298 yards and six scores.

Newton completed 15-of-25 attempts for 174 yards against the Bills, but also ran nine times for 54 yards and a TD. New England's ground attack also received a strong performance from Damien Harris, who had 102 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. The 23-year-old, whose lone appearance as a rookie last season came against the Jets, is second on the team with 279 rushing yards.

Why the Jets can cover

Knowing it won't be facing Tom Brady should provide New York with a mental boost. The Jets lost 11 of their last 12 meetings with the Brady-led Patriots but should enter Monday's contest with a fresh mind set. They also should feel good about their ability to contain Newton on the ground since they are a respectable 13th in the NFL against the run (116.1 yards).

New York could be without Sam Darnold, who is doubtful with a shoulder injury. If the 2018 third overall draft pick is unable to go, 35-year-old veteran Joe Flacco will make his third start of the season.

Flacco, the MVP of Super Bowl XLVII, has completed 41-of-79 pass attempts for 397 yards with one touchdown and one interception in three games this year.

How to make Jets vs. Patriots picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total. In fact, it says neither team produces a 60-yard rusher or receiver. It also says one side of the spread cashes over 50 percent of the time. You can only get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Patriots vs. Jets on Monday Night Football? And which side of the spread is hitting over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which side of the Jets vs. Patriots spread you should be all over, all from the model on a 111-73 roll on its top-rated NFL picks.