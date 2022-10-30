The New England Patriots (3-4) will visit the New York Jets (5-2) in a critical AFC East battle on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Mac Jones has been named the starter despite his struggles in his return from a high-ankle sprain against the Bears last week. Jones was replaced by Bailey Zappe, but Bill Belichick has turned the reins back over to his former first-round pick. Meanwhile, Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in that same draft class, has led the Jets to a perfect 4-0 record in his four starts despite pedestrian numbers and can match the franchise's best start since the turn of the century with a win. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try for free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS (expires 10/31/22).

Kickoff for Sunday's game from MetLife Stadium in New York is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Patriots are three-point favorites in the latest Jets vs. Patriots odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 40. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS.

How to watch Jets vs. Patriots

Jets vs. Patriots date: Sunday, Oct. 30

Jets vs. Patriots time: 1 p.m. ET

Jets vs. Patriots TV channel: CBS

Week 8 NFL picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Before tuning into Sunday's Jets vs. Patriots game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 148-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Patriots vs. Jets, the model is picking New York to cover the spread. The Jets have been one of the biggest surprises in Robert Saleh's second season at the helm. A defense that ranks top 10 in points allowed and yards allowed is a big reason why.

Quinnen Williams has been a force up the middle with 5.0 sacks and 13 quarterback hits, while Carl Lawson has provided the pressure from the edge with 3.0 sacks and 15 quarterback hits. The Jets have forced at least one turnover in every game this season and New England is coming off an abysmal four-turnover night in a loss to Chicago on Monday.

The model has New York forcing two turnovers, with Jones throwing for fewer than 200 yards to help the Jets cover the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

