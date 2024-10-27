Two teams desperate to get into the win column face off in Week 8 as the New York Jets (2-5) visit the New England Patriots (1-6) on CBS and Paramount+. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets have lost four straight since they beat the Patriots in Week 3, and they are desperate to turn things around following a 37-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Patriots have gotten two solid starts out of rookie Drake Maye but still haven't won a game since upsetting the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is at 1 p.m. ET. The Jets are 7-point favorites in the latest Patriots vs. Jets odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 41.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season.

How to watch Jets vs. Patriots

Patriots vs. Jets date: Sunday, Oct. 27

Patriots vs. Jets time: 1 p.m. ET

Patriots vs. Jets TV channel: CBS

Patriots vs. Jets streaming: Paramount+

Week 8 NFL picks for Jets vs. Patriots

Before tuning into Sunday's Patriots vs. Jets game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 12-5 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 193-134 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 47-27 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Patriots vs. Jets, the model is backing New England to cover the spread at home. The Jets arguably have a better team and won comfortably when these teams faced off at MetLife Stadium earlier in the season. However, New York has failed to cover the spread in each of its last four games and is 2-7 against the spread over its last nine road games.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games vs. the Jets. New England's defense has tapered off as the season has gone on, which could open the door up for Davante Adams to have his first big game for the Jets. However, Rodgers is dealing with multiple injuries and could be more limited than he was when he faced the Patriots earlier this season. Both teams are in need of a victory, but the model is backing New England to cover the spread in well over 50% of simulations.

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+.