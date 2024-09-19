The New York Jets will try to make it two wins in a row over the New England Patriots when they meet on Thursday Night Football to begin the Week 3 NFL schedule. New York snapped a 15-game losing streak to New England in their January 7 meeting to end last season. The Jets (1-1) haven't beaten the Patriots (1-1) two consecutive times since a two-game stretch to end 2008 and start 2009. The Jets had decent success on turf last year, going 6-7, while the Patriots were 2-10 on the surface.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Jets are six-point favorites in the latest Patriots vs. Jets odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 38.5. Before making any Jets vs. Patriots picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Patriots vs. Jets and just locked in its picks and NFL predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for the spread, money line and over/under for Jets vs. Patriots:

Jets vs. Patriots spread: New York Jets -6

Jets vs. Patriots over/under: 38.5 points

Jets vs. Patriots money line: New England +222, New York Jets -272

NE: Patriots are 8-10 on the road over their last 18 games

NYJ: Jets are 7-10 at home since the start of 2022

Why you should back the Jets

A healthy Aaron Rodgers returns for his second year with New York after spending his first 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He tore his Achilles four plays into last season, but has completed 31 of 51 attempts (60.8%) for 343 yards and three touchdowns in two games. He was 18 of 30 (60%) for 176 yards and two TDs in the win at Tennessee on Sunday. For his career, Rodgers has completed 65.2% of his passes for 59,398 yards and 478 touchdowns.

Veteran running back Breece Hall had a big game in the win over the Titans. He had 114 yards from scrimmage, including 62 rushing and 52 passing, including a diving 26-yard touchdown reception from Rodgers. Hall led the Jets in rushing in 2023. In 17 games, he carried 223 times for 994 yards (4.5 average) with five touchdowns, including a long run of 83 yards.

Why you should back the Patriots

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson leads the New England rushing attack. In two games, he has carried 46 times for 201 yards (4.4 average) and two touchdowns. In a 16-10 season-opening win over the Cincinnati Bengals, he carried 25 times for 120 yards and a score. The fourth-year veteran was limited to 12 games last season, carrying 156 times for 619 yards (4.0 average) and four TDs.

Defensively, safety Kyle Dugger leads the team in tackles through two games. He has made 15 stops, including 10 solo, with one sack for four yards and three tackles for loss. He also has knocked down one pass and forced one fumble. He was third on the team last year with 109 tackles, including 71 solo, with 1.5 sacks, seven pass breakups and two interceptions.

