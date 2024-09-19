Two teams looking for success will meet in a key AFC East battle when the New England Patriots take on the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. New York snapped a 15-game losing streak to New England in their last matchup on January 7, earning a 17-3 win. The Patriots (1-1), who have failed to reach the postseason in their last two seasons, were just 2-4 against divisional foes last year. The Jets (1-1), whose playoff drought has reached 13 seasons entering 2024, were also 2-4 against the AFC East.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Jets are six-point favorites in the latest Patriots vs. Jets odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 38.5.

Jets vs. Patriots spread: New York Jets -6

Jets vs. Patriots over/under: 38.5 points

Jets vs. Patriots money line: New England +222, New York Jets -272

NE: Patriots are 8-10 on the road over their last 18 games

NYJ: Jets are 7-10 at home since the start of 2022

Why you should back the Jets

Rookie running back Braelon Allen became the youngest player in over four decades to score a touchdown on Sunday, when he rushed for one touchdown and caught another in New York's 24-17 win over Tennessee. In two games so far this season, Allen has carried eight times for 41 yards (5.1 average) with one touchdown and one explosive run of 20 yards. He has three receptions for 32 yards. In three seasons at Wisconsin, he carried 597 times for 3,494 yards (5.9 average) and 35 touchdowns. The Jets grabbed him in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Leading the rushing attack is veteran Breece Hall. He has carried 30 times for 116 yards (3.9 average) and one touchdown this season, converting three first downs. In three seasons with the Jets, he has played in 26 games, carrying 333 times for 1,573 yards (4.7 average) and 10 touchdowns. He nearly reached 1,000 yards rushing last year, falling just short with 994 yards.

Why you should back the Patriots

Ninth-year veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett leads New England's passing attack. In two starts, he has completed 30 of 51 passes (58.8%) for 270 yards and one touchdown. A third-round pick by the Patriots in 2016, he spent just one season with New England before returning this offseason. In 81 career games, Brissett has completed 61.2% of his passes for 10,844 yards, 52 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

Brissett's top target in the passing game has been tight end Hunter Henry. The eight-year veteran has 10 receptions for 127 yards, including a long of 35 yards. He is in his fourth season with New England. In 14 games with the Patriots in 2023, he caught 42 passes for 419 yards and six touchdowns. For his career, which began in 2016 in San Diego, he has played in 105 games and caught 339 passes for 3,980 yards (11.7 average) and 38 touchdowns.

