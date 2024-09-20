Jets vs. Patriots score, takeaways: Aaron Rodgers shows off vintage form, New York rolls in home opener

The New York Jets hadn't defeated the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium since 2015 … until tonight. The Jets beat the Patriots in a convincing 24-3 win on "Thursday Night Football," marking quarterback Aaron Rodgers' first home victory since coming to New York.

It also marked Patriots rookie Drake Maye's first regular-season appearance, as he was put in the game late in the fourth quarter, following a long night for starter Jacoby Brissett. The Patriots veteran went 12 of 18 for 98 yards and no touchdowns, taking five sacks for a loss of 46 yards behind a struggling offensive line. Maye finished 4 of 8 with 22 yards.

The Jets looked the most complete they have so far this season, coming out strong and staying in control for the entire game, on all sides of the ball.

Rodgers may be the oldest player in the league, but he sure didn't look like it. He finished with his best performance by far this year, going 27 of 35 for 281 yards and two touchdowns, along with 18 yards rushing, including a long of 11 yards.

The Jets' touchdowns came from a pass to a familiar Rodgers' receiver Allen Lazard, who played with the future Hall of Famer with the Green Bay Packers. Their other trips to the end zone were thanks to a Breece Hall rushing score and a Garrett Wilson TD grab. They added a field goal in the fourth quarter.

The game was completely lopsided from the beginning. The Jets had 27 first downs, compared to the Patriots 11 and finished with twice as many total yards (400) as the away team (139).

The Patriots offense struggled again to move the ball down field as the passing game continues to suffer, with just 61 yards in the air. DeMario Douglas didn't get many catches the last two weeks, but had a team-high 69 yards receiving on seven receptions.

New England couldn't get out of its own way, with five punts, a fumble, one field goal and seven total sacks between both QBs. The game ended in what is a metaphor of the night for New England, with a sack on Maye to ruin any chances at a touchdown.

The 1-2 Patriots will face the San Francisco 49ers next week, while the 2-1 Jets will host the Broncos.

Why the Jets won

Suffocating defense and pinpoint Aaron Rodgers passing. We'll get into the defensive stuff a bit more in the next section, but suffice to say that the Jets put a chokehold on New England's offense. Will McDonald continued his hot start with another 1.5 sacks, Chuck Clark had a sack and a forced fumble, Quinnen Williams was dominant. Rodgers, meanwhile, had his best game of the season, completing 27 of 35 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns, adding 18 yards on three scrambles. He was moving around much better than at any point in the previous two games, and repeatedly made plays outside the structure of the offense. (He also sprinted more than in any game since 2018, according to NextGen Stats.) If you were looking to build a case for the Jets as a real contender, it would look a lot like how things looked in this game.

Why the Patriots lost

There were many reasons, but the main one was a wholly inept offense. The Patriots had just 40 total yards at halftime, and they ended the game with only a mere 139, averaging a pathetic 2.9 yards per play. Rhamondre Stevenson was completely boxed in by New York's defensive line, totaling only 23 yards on six carries. Jacoby Brissett had basically no time to throw, and was limited to 98 yards per attempt on 18 throws. He was also sacked five times and spent most of the evening running for his life. (Drake Maye experienced the same when he came in toward the end of the game. He also almost got picked on his first career pass attempt.) New England also turned it over and took numerous crushing penalties. There was just no room for the Pats to do anything at all, and they were drawing dead once New York put some points on the board.

Turning point

After the two teams traded points on their respective opening possessions, the Jets calmly marched 73 yards on eight plays across four minutes and 13 seconds for their first touchdown of the night. Rodgers went 4 of 5 for 32 yards on the drive, with a touchdown to Allen Lazard.

Lazard made a great move to avoid a tackle by Marcus Jones in the flat, then beat Kyle Dugger to the line for the touchdown. The Jets never looked back.

Highlight play

This is just vintage Rodgers stuff right here. There is basically no window for him to make his throw to Garrett Wilson on the goal line, and he finds a way to fit the ball in there anyway.

If that ball is thrown even a few inches back further inside, it gets picked off and taken the other way for a touchdown. Instead, it was Wilson's first score from Rodgers -- the first of what the Jets obviously hope will be many six-point connections this season.

What's next

The Jets improve to 2-1 with the victory. They'll host the Denver Broncos in the second (hopefully not) annual Nathaniel Hackett Bowl in Week 4. The Patriots, meanwhile, drop to 1-2. They will go on the road to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4.