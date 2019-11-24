Jets vs. Raiders: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Jets vs. Raiders football game
Who's Playing
New York (home) vs. Oakland (away)
Current Records: New York 3-7; Oakland 6-4
What to Know
The Oakland Raiders have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the New York Jets at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The contest is expected to be a close one, with Oakland going off at just a 3-point favorite.
The Raiders were able to grind out a solid win over the Cincinnati Bengals last week, winning 17-10. No one had a big game offensively for Oakland, but they got two touchdowns from QB Derek Carr.
Meanwhile, New York didn't have too much trouble with the Washington Redskins as they won 34-17. New York QB Sam Darnold was slinging it as he passed for 293 yards and four TDs on 30 attempts. Darnold ended up with a passer rating of 121.30.
Their wins bumped Oakland to 6-4 and New York to 3-7. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Raiders are third worst in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, with 24 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Raiders, the Jets enter the game with only 79.1 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for best in the NFL. Maybe that strength will give the Jets the oomph they need to beat the odds.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Odds
The Raiders are a 3-point favorite against the Jets.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oakland have won both of the games they've played against New York in the last five years.
- Sep 17, 2017 - Oakland 45 vs. New York 20
- Nov 01, 2015 - Oakland 34 vs. New York 20
