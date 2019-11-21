Jets vs. Raiders live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Jets vs. Raiders football game
Who's Playing
New York (home) vs. Oakland (away)
Current Records: New York 3-7; Oakland 6-4
What to Know
The Oakland Raiders have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the New York Jets at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Oakland is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.
The Raiders were able to grind out a solid win over the Cincinnati Bengals last week, winning 17-10. No one had a big game offensively for the Raiders, but they got two touchdowns from QB Derek Carr.
Meanwhile, New York had enough points to win and then some against the Washington Redskins, taking their game 34-17. New York QB Sam Darnold was slinging it as he passed for 293 yards and four TDs on 30 attempts. Darnold ended up with a passer rating of 121.30.
Their wins bumped Oakland to 6-4 and New York to 3-7. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Oakland is stumbling into the matchup with the third most passing touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 24 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Raiders, the Jets enter the game with only 79.1 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for best in the NFL. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Raiders are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Jets.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Oakland have won both of the games they've played against New York in the last five years.
- Sep 17, 2017 - Oakland 45 vs. New York 20
- Nov 01, 2015 - Oakland 34 vs. New York 20
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Twitter makes spygate jokes over photo
No, the internet will never be done joking about Spygate
-
Top NFL office pool picks for Week 12
SportsLine's advanced computer just locked in its Week 12 NFL office pool picks.
-
Tickets to NFL game selling for under $5
You can take your entire family to this game for under $20
-
NFL survivor and Week 12 knockout picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire Week 12 NFL schedule 10,000 times.
-
Burfict thinks some NFL games are rigged
The Raiders linebacker is calling into question the integrity of the game
-
TNF: Colts vs. Texans odds, expert picks
RJ White has his finger on the pulse of Jacoby Brissett and the Colts.
-
Chiefs vs. Chargers: Recap, highlights
Kansas City has held on to their lead in the AFC West
-
Rams top Bears as offenses struggle
Neither the Rams nor Bears could get much going offensively on Sunday night