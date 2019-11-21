Jets vs. Raiders live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

New York (home) vs. Oakland (away)

Current Records: New York 3-7; Oakland 6-4

What to Know

The Oakland Raiders have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the New York Jets at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Oakland is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

The Raiders were able to grind out a solid win over the Cincinnati Bengals last week, winning 17-10. No one had a big game offensively for the Raiders, but they got two touchdowns from QB Derek Carr.

Meanwhile, New York had enough points to win and then some against the Washington Redskins, taking their game 34-17. New York QB Sam Darnold was slinging it as he passed for 293 yards and four TDs on 30 attempts. Darnold ended up with a passer rating of 121.30.

Their wins bumped Oakland to 6-4 and New York to 3-7. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Oakland is stumbling into the matchup with the third most passing touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 24 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Raiders, the Jets enter the game with only 79.1 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for best in the NFL. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raiders are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Jets.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Oakland have won both of the games they've played against New York in the last five years.