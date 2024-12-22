Jets vs. Rams live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, news, where to watch Week 16 game

Davante Adams was a bit slow to get up after failing to grab that touchdown pass from Rodgers. Will be worth monitoring him in the second half.
We are underway from MetLife Stadium! The New York Jets are playing host to the Los Angeles Rams for what could prove to be a pivotal Week 16 clash. L.A. comes into this matchup on a three-game winning streak that has helped them leap atop the standings in the NFC West. Despite that, their lead is slim as their first-place standing at 8-6 is currently thanks to a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Seattle Seahawks. With that in mind, there's little margin for error as the Rams embark on this road contest, and the Jets, who snapped a four-game losing streak last week, will look to play spoiler.
This is also a matchup of two former NFC North quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford. This will mark the 18th time that these two have squared off, which is tied for the third-most matchups between starting quarterbacks since 1950. Rodgers leads the series 14-3, but Stafford does come into this latest matchup as a road favorite.
Will Los Angeles continue its winning streak and push further toward clinching a playoff spot? Or will the Jets come away with their second consecutive win? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Sunday's clash. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.
Oddly enough. Both extra points attempted by these teams have been no good. It's 6-6. The wind doesn't appear to be a factor, but maybe the cold is. We did see Sean McVay elect to punt instead of kick a field goal on the opening drive.
It took Los Angeles just three plays to cash in on the failed fourth-down conversion by New York.
Puka Nacua is such a force. He has a great blend of speed and size that makes him nearly impossible to cover.
I don't hate the call there for New York. Yes, you're on your own 33-yard line, but you're also 4-10 and trying to play spoiler. The risk didn't pay off, but I understand the approach. Great stand by the Rams defense.
Matthew Stafford sailed that throw down the right side of the field and it was a relatively easy snag for Tony Adams. Rams have shown flashes offensively today, but have lacked consistency.
Brutal. A 32-yard gain by Blake Corum is erased due to an illegal motion penalty on Hunter Long.
After recording zero catches last week, Cooper Kupp is on the board in Week 16. The Rams wideout hauled in a third down throw from Stafford to move the chain at the start of the second quarter.
What a catch by Davante Adams! Rodgers had to throw it high to get it over a Rams defender and the wideout toe-taps to get the scoring started and cap off a 99-yard drive by the offense.
Gutsy call by New York and it pays off. The Jets keep the offense on the field on a fourth-and-2 situation from the 20-yard line. Rodgers connects with Adams to move the chains.
Tyler Conklin is gashing the Rams defense on this drive. Two catches for 32 yards already.
Great break by Garrett Wilson off the top of his route. The Jets wideout cut to the sideline and put Witherspoon in a blender.
That's two passes that Stafford has seen batted down. The second was nearly picked off.
The Rams have been much better on third down over the last three games coming into Sunday (48.7%) compared to their overall season percentages (35.8%). They had two conversions on this drive but couldn't move the chains for a third straight time. The offense comes off the field.
Kyren Williams, who is over 1,000 yards rushing for the Rams, is having his way with the Jets early. Already has 27 yards on four carries on this opening drive. He's essentially gone untouched through the first level.
Great pressure by Will McDonald to bat down Stafford's pass to Parkinson in the flat. Most likely would've moved the chains had they connected.
