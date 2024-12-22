Jets vs. Rams live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, news, where to watch Week 16 game

We are underway from MetLife Stadium! The New York Jets are playing host to the Los Angeles Rams for what could prove to be a pivotal Week 16 clash. L.A. comes into this matchup on a three-game winning streak that has helped them leap atop the standings in the NFC West. Despite that, their lead is slim as their first-place standing at 8-6 is currently thanks to a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Seattle Seahawks. With that in mind, there's little margin for error as the Rams embark on this road contest, and the Jets, who snapped a four-game losing streak last week, will look to play spoiler.

This is also a matchup of two former NFC North quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford. This will mark the 18th time that these two have squared off, which is tied for the third-most matchups between starting quarterbacks since 1950. Rodgers leads the series 14-3, but Stafford does come into this latest matchup as a road favorite.

Will Los Angeles continue its winning streak and push further toward clinching a playoff spot? Or will the Jets come away with their second consecutive win? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Sunday's clash. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.

Jets vs. Rams where to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 22 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Rams -3, O/U 46.5 (via SportsLine consensus)