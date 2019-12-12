Jets vs. Ravens odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from advanced model on 95-64 roll

No team in Baltimore Ravens history has won 10 games in a row. Led by NFL MVP favorite Lamar Jackson, the 2019 club can accomplish that feat on Thursday Night Football as home favorites against the New York Jets. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens would clinch a second straight AFC North title with a victory and take another stop toward the AFC's top playoff seed, which is all but a lock. It's possible the Ravens could clinch that too as early as Sunday with help. The Jets' only goal the rest of the way is player development and the chance to finish with a .500 record. Baltimore has covered eight of the past 10 in the series and is a 17-point favorite in the Jets vs. Ravens odds, up 2.5 from the opener, while the over-under is 44.5. Before making any Ravens vs. Jets picks of your own, be sure to see the Thursday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 15 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 33-21 run that dates back to last season.

It's also on an incredible 95-64 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jets vs. Ravens. We can tell you it's leaning over the total, and it also has generated a strong against the spread pick that hits in 60 percent of simulations. Go to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the betting lines and trends for Jets vs. Ravens:

Jets vs. Ravens spread: Baltimore -17

Jets vs. Ravens over-under: 44.5 points

Jets vs. Ravens moneyline: Baltimore -1389, NY Jets +812

NYJ: Jets have won four of five since a 1-7 start

BAL: Ravens have covered five of past six at home vs. Jets

The model knows the Jets are just 3-9 against the spread in their past 12 road games versus teams with a winning home record. Throw out a puzzling 40-25 home loss to Cleveland in Week 4 and the Ravens haven't allowed more than 20 points at home this season. Quarterback Lamar Jackson seems like a lock to add an NFL MVP Award to his Heisman Trophy, as Jackson leads the NFL in passing touchdowns (28) and could break Michael Vick's single-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback (1,039) as soon as Thursday.

Baltimore has the NFL's top-ranked rushing attack and could have a pair of 1,000-yard rushers on the season with Jackson already at 1,017 and tailback Mark Ingram, a free-agent addition from New Orleans, at 887. The Ravens' 430 points are by far the most in the NFL and the most in a single season in their existence, yet there are three games to go. The Ravens are 6-1 against the spread in their past seven games.

But just because Baltimore is a sizable home favorite doesn't mean it will cover the Jets vs. Ravens spread on Thursday Night Football.

New York has played much better since an embarrassing 26-18 loss at then-winless Miami in Week 9. The Jets got payback for that loss on Sunday in Week 14, edging the Dolphins 22-21 at MetLife Stadium. Sam Ficken kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired to make up for a missed point-after try earlier in the game. It was the longest walk-off field goal in franchise history.

In Week 14, the Jets were without arguably their most important offensive player, running back Le'Veon Bell, and their best defender, safety Jamal Adams. Bell was dealing with the flu but was feeling much better early this week and should play on Thursday. Adams was out due to an ankle injury, with Coach Adam Gase saying he's "not going to count him out" for this game. The Ravens haven't been a good bet of late as home favorites, covering just one of their previous eight.

So who wins Ravens vs. Jets on Thursday Night Football? And which side of the spread cashes in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Jets spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the computer model on a 95-64 run on NFL picks.