Jets vs. Ravens odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from dialed-in model on 95-64 roll

The New York Jets haven't made the playoffs since 2010, and at 5-8 they won't this season, either. However, they could play spoiler on Thursday Night Football with an upset of the Baltimore Ravens. Coach Adam Gase's Jets could have a say in how the NFL playoff picture shapes out since after visiting the Ravens, they host the Pittsburgh Steelers and visit the Buffalo Bills, who hold down the two AFC Wild-Card spots currently. The Ravens have the conference's best record at 11-2 and would clinch a second straight AFC North title with a victory. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET. Baltimore has covered eight of the last 10 in the series and is a 17-point favorite in the Jets vs. Ravens odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 44.5. Before making any Ravens vs. Jets picks of your own, be sure to see the Thursday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 15 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 33-21 run that dates back to last season.

It's also on an incredible 95-64 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jets vs. Ravens. We can tell you it's leaning over the total, and it also has generated a strong against the spread pick that hits in 60 percent of simulations. Go to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the betting lines and trends for Jets vs. Ravens:

Jets vs. Ravens spread: Baltimore -17

Jets vs. Ravens over-under: 44.5 points

Jets vs. Ravens moneyline: Baltimore -1389, NY Jets +812

NYJ: Jets have won four of five since a 1-7 start

BAL: Ravens have covered five of past six at home vs. Jets

The model knows the Jets are just 3-9 against the spread in their past 12 road games versus teams with a winning home record. Throw out a puzzling 40-25 home loss to Cleveland in Week 4 and the Ravens haven't allowed more than 20 points at home this season. Quarterback Lamar Jackson seems like a lock to add an NFL MVP Award to his Heisman Trophy, as Jackson leads the NFL in passing touchdowns (28) and could break Michael Vick's single-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback (1,039) as soon as Thursday.

Baltimore has the NFL's top-ranked rushing attack and could have a pair of 1,000-yard rushers on the season with Jackson already at 1,017 and tailback Mark Ingram, a free-agent addition from New Orleans, at 887. The Ravens' 430 points are by far the most in the NFL and the most in a single season in their existence, yet there are three games to go. The Ravens are 6-1 against the spread in their past seven games.

But just because Baltimore is a sizable home favorite doesn't mean it will cover the Jets vs. Ravens spread on Thursday Night Football.

Baltimore has not been a good bet as a double-digit favorite, covering just three of its past 13. The Ravens also are 1-8 against the spread in their past nine home games versus teams with a losing road record. The Jets could also face Jackson at less than 100 percent on Thursday Night Football since he injured his quad in the Week 14 win over the Buffalo Bills.

The Jets have turned their season around since a 26-18 loss at then-winless Miami left New York at 1-7. Sam Darnold has played much better, with New York winning four of its past five games and scoring at least 22 points in each of those victories. Darnold has just two interceptions over that five-game stretch after he had a combined seven in a two-game run earlier this season. Darnold (No. 3 overall) and Jackson (No. 32 overall) were both first-round picks in the 2018 NFL Draft.

So who wins Ravens vs. Jets on Thursday Night Football? And which side of the spread cashes in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Jets spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the computer model on a 95-64 run on NFL picks.