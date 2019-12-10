Jets vs. Ravens odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 95-64 roll

The red-hot Baltimore Ravens were the first team in the AFC to clinch a playoff spot this season, and they can add a second straight AFC North Division title with a win over the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The Ravens have won a franchise-record nine games in a row and have grander plans than just a division title: The No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture. It's possible the Ravens could clinch that this week with a victory, but they would need unlikely help on Sunday from the Bengals and Broncos. The Jets are simply trying to finish at .500 and build momentum entering the offseason. Baltimore has covered eight of the past 10 in the series and is a 14.5-point favorite in the latest Jets vs. Ravens odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 44.5. Before making any Ravens vs. Jets picks of your own, be sure to see the Thursday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Jets vs. Ravens spread: Baltimore -14.5

Jets vs. Ravens over-under: 44.5 points

Jets vs. Ravens moneyline: Baltimore -952, NY Jets +617

NYJ: Jets have won four of five since a 1-7 start

BAL: Ravens have covered five of past six at home vs. Jets

The model knows that the Ravens are the favorites in the latest 2020 Super Bowl odds and are led by the clear betting favorite to win NFL MVP honors, quarterback Lamar Jackson. He has rushed for 1,017 yards, second-most in a season by a quarterback in league history. The former Heisman winner on Thursday should break Michael Vick's record of 1,039 set with the Atlanta Falcons in 2006.

Jackson also has had a passer rating of better than 100 in five games during the winning streak. During that nine-game run, the Ravens are outscoring opponents by an average of 17.7 points. Their defense has allowed just one team in that stretch to score more than 20.

But just because Baltimore is a sizable home favorite doesn't mean it will cover the Jets vs. Ravens spread on Thursday Night Football.

New York has played much better since an embarrassing 26-18 loss at then-winless Miami in Week 9. The Jets got payback for that loss on Sunday in Week 14, edging the Dolphins 22-21 at MetLife Stadium. Sam Ficken kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired to make up for a missed point-after try earlier in the game. It was the longest walk-off field goal in franchise history.

In Week 14, the Jets were without arguably their most important offensive player, running back Le'Veon Bell, and their best defender, safety Jamal Adams. Bell was dealing with the flu but was feeling much better early this week and should play on Thursday. Adams was out due to an ankle injury, with Coach Adam Gase saying he's "not going to count him out" for this game. The Ravens haven't been a good bet of late as home favorites, covering just one of their previous eight.

