Jets vs. Redskins odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 11 predictions from advanced computer model

The New York Jets will visit the Washington Redskins on Sunday, with both teams in rebuilding mode. First-year head coach Adam Gase has the Jets off to a tough 2-7 start, while the Redskins fired head coach Jay Gruden earlier in the year and are now 1-8 overall. Former Raiders head coach Bill Callahan is the team's interim head coach. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at FedEx Field and both teams are 3-6 against the spread this season. The Redskins are 2.5-point favorites, up from an open of 1.5, while the over-under is a low 38 in the latest Redskins vs. Jets odds.

The model knows that Washington lost to Buffalo 24-9 two weeks ago despite a quality game from running back Adrian Peterson, who picked up 108 yards on the ground on 18 carries. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins went 15-of-22 for 144 yards and kicker Dustin Hopkins kicked three field goals in the loss.

Since Callahan took over in Washington, he's shown a general apprehension for putting the game in the hands of whomever is at quarterback. However, the Jets rank second in rushing yards allowed (81.9), first in yards per carry allowed (3.0) and second in rush DVOA. After struggles coming back from mono, Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has looked increasingly more capable in weeks, and the Jets' offense will have chances to move the ball against a Redskins defense that ranks 21st in points allowed and yards allowed.

The Redskins stumble into Sunday's contest with the fewest overall touchdowns in the league, having scored only 11 all season. The Jets have experienced offensive struggles of their own, as they are worst in the NFL in passing touchdowns with only seven.

