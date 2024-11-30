The Seattle Seahawks (6-5) will try to extend their two-game winning streak when they face the New York Jets (3-8) on Sunday afternoon. Seattle picked up a crucial win over Arizona last week, moving into a tie with the Cardinals for first place in the NFC West. New York had a bye last week following consecutive losses to the Cardinals and Colts. The Jets are in 12th place in the AFC standings and need a win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Seahawks are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Jets vs. Seahawks odds, while the over/under is 42 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Seahawks vs. Jets picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 22-8 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 202-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 56-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

The model has set its sights on Seattle-New York. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Jets vs. Seahawks spread: Seahawks -1.5

Jets vs. Seahawks over/under: 42 points

Jets vs. Seahawks money line: Seahawks -110, Jets -109

Jets vs. Seahawks picks: See picks here

Jets vs. Seahawks streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Jets can cover

New York has fully entered desperation mode at this point of the season, as the Jets need to play perfect during their final six games to have any shot at making the playoffs. They have a rest advantage over Seattle after having a bye last week, and five of their last seven losses have come by one score. Their latest setback was a 28-27 loss to Indianapolis two weeks ago, as veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 22 of 29 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

Third-year running back Breece Hall had a solid outing as well, rushing for 78 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Wide receiver Davante Adams has been a welcomed addition to the offense, catching at least six passes in each of his last three games. The Jets have won five of their last six home games against Seattle. See which team to pick here.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle used its Week 10 bye to rest following five losses in a six-game stretch, returning with wins over the 49ers and Cardinals. The Seahawks are now fully in contention atop the NFC West after beating Arizona by 10 points last week. Coby Bryant returned an interception 69 yards for a touchdown during a dominant day for Seattle's defense.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith completed 22 of 31 passes for 254 yards and a touchdown, going over 200 passing yards for the 10th consecutive game. He has an elite trio of wide receivers to work with in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, while running back Kenneth Walker III leads the rushing attack. Seattle has covered the spread in five straight meetings between these teams, and New York is just 1-7 against the spread in its last eight games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Jets vs. Seahawks picks

The model has simulated Seahawks vs. Jets 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins New York vs. Seattle on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Seahawks vs. Jets spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 202-136 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.