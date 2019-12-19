Jets vs. Steelers: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Jets vs. Steelers football game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh @ New York
Current Records: Pittsburgh 8-6; New York 5-9
What to Know
The New York Jets are home on Sunday, but with the point spread against them by 3 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in a holiday battle at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. New York will be seeking to avenge the 31-13 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 9 of 2016.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for the Jets last week, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 42-21 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens. WR Jamison Crowder put forth a good effort for the losing side as he snatched two receiving TDs. Crowder's performance made up for a slower game against the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago.
Pittsburgh came within a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills last week, but they wound up with a 17-10 loss. QB Devlin Hodges had a rough night: despite one touchdown, he threw four interceptions with only 5.32 yards per passing attempt.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: New York enters the matchup with only 88.8 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for second best in the NFL. As for Pittsburgh, they come into the contest boasting the most sacks in the league at 49. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to com by this week.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Steelers are a 3-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: 38
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 09, 2016 - Pittsburgh 31 vs. New York 13
