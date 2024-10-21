Jets vs. Steelers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch 'Sunday Night Football'

The Jets unveil new weapon Davante Adams vs. the Steelers in a prime-time matchup

We're underway in Pittsburgh for what should be a highly-entertaining game between the Pittsburgh  Steelers and New York Jets. 

New York (2-4) comes to Pittsburgh needing a win to avoid possibly falling completely out of the AFC playoff picture by Halloween. The Jets have a new weapon in Davante Adams, who was acquired this past week to help bolster New York's underperforming offense. Adams, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the Jets' defense have their work cut out for them against a Pittsburgh defense that has allowed the second-fewest points in football. 

For the Steelers, a change has been made at quarterback. Russell Wilson is making his Steelers debut after Justin Fields helped lead Pittsburgh to a 4-2 start. Fields, despite the demotion, was still expected to get some reps against the Jets, specifically in the red zone and on possession downs. Pittsburgh's offense needs a solid contribution tonight from Najee Harris, who is surely looking to exploit a Jets defense that has been just average against the run. 

Adding to the pomp and pageantry of this game is the Steelers celebrating the 50th anniversary of the franchise's first Super Bowl team. In addition to honoring members of the 1974 Steelers, the Steelers are wearing special throwback jerseys tonight to pay homage to the Super Bowl IX champions.  

Who will win this pivotal AFC showdown? Check out our live blow below to find out, as we'll be posting updates, highlights and analysis throughout the evening. 

Where to watch Jets vs. Steelers

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 20 | 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh
  • TV: NBC 
  • Live stream: fubo
  • Follow: CBS Sports App   
  • Odds: Jets -1.5, OU 38.5 (via BetMGM)
Back-to-back three-and-outs

The Steelers drove down for a field goal on their opening possession, but they have now gone three-and-out on each of their last two trips. Russell Wilson is now 2 of 6 for 19 yards and other than one Najee Harris run on the first drive, the Steelers have gotten nothing going on the ground, either.

Jared Dubin
October 21, 2024, 12:56 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 8:56 pm EDT
 
Breece Hall houses it

The Jets' first drive went nowhere. Their second drive visited the end zone. Rodgers connected with five different receivers, going 6 of 6 for 58 yards. Breece Hall was on the receiving end of 2 of those passes, but he scored on the ground with a 13-yard scamper to give New York the lead late in the first quarter.

Jared Dubin
October 21, 2024, 12:50 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 8:50 pm EDT
 
Down goes Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers fired his first pass of the night to Davante Adams, but it fell incomplete. On third down, he tried to buy some time against the Steelers pass rush, but was enveloped by Larry Ogunjobi before he had a chance to get off a throw. Three-and-out for New York.

Jared Dubin
October 21, 2024, 12:35 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 8:35 pm EDT
 
Russell Wilson's first drive nets a field goal

The Steelers moved quickly down the field on their opening drive, with Najee Harris breaking a nice run and Darnell Washington catching a pass in the flat and gaining some YAC. But things stalled out just inside the Jets' 30-yard line and Pittsburgh settled for a Chris Boswell kick to take a 3-0 lead.

Jared Dubin
October 21, 2024, 12:29 AM
Oct. 20, 2024, 8:29 pm EDT
 
Steelers inactives

Pittsburgh is without Nick Herbig opposite T.J. Watt, and also without Zach Frazier in the middle of the offensive line. Those could be important absences against a Jets offensive line that has struggled, and against Quinnen Williams in the middle of the defensive line, respectively.

Jared Dubin
October 20, 2024, 11:45 PM
Oct. 20, 2024, 7:45 pm EDT
 
Jets inactives

No surprises here but two important absences for New York in D.J. Reed and Michael Carter II. The Steelers haven't had much of a passing game this year but have a better chance to get going against a team missing two of its starting corners.

Jared Dubin
October 20, 2024, 11:43 PM
Oct. 20, 2024, 7:43 pm EDT

