The New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers square off in an AFC battle in Week 1. The Jets finished with a 5-12 record last season and hired Aaron Glenn to be their next head coach. Meanwhile, the Steelers went 10-7 and were bounced in the Wild Card Round. Aaron Rodgers went to Pittsburgh in free agency, while Justin Fields joined New York.

The New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers square off in an AFC battle in Week 1. The Jets finished with a 5-12 record last season and hired Aaron Glenn to be their next head coach. Meanwhile, the Steelers went 10-7 and were bounced in the Wild Card Round. Aaron Rodgers went to Pittsburgh in free agency, while Justin Fields joined New York.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 7. Pittsburgh is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Steelers vs. Jets odds at bet365 Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 38.5.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Here are the model's top SGP picks for Steelers vs. Jets:

Jets +2.5 (+100)

Under 38.5 total points (-110)

Breece Hall Over 47.5 rushing yards (-110)



Parlay odds: +550

Jets +2.5

Rodgers signed with the Steelers in June, missing all of minicamp and OTAs. He missed valuable reps with his team, and with the Jets having home-field advantage, look for them to have the edge. In 2024, New York went 6-6 against the spread in conference games, while Pittsburgh has lost six of its past seven games against an opponent from the AFC East.

Under 38.5 total points

Both offenses have new quarterbacks under center, and some growing pains are expected. These teams will lean on the rushing attacks with stout defenses lining up on each side. It'll be a physical matchup, and SportsLine's model has the under cashing in 53% of simulations.

Breece Hall Over 47.5 rushing yards



The Jets have made it clear that they'll be a ground-and-pound team. Justin Fields, Breece Hall, and Braelon Allen will all see carries in this contest. Hall is the leading ball carrier with 104 rushing yards in two career games against Pittsburgh, including 66 yards in Oct. 2022. Hall has cashed on the over at 47.5 rushing yards in seven of his last 10 games.

