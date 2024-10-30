The New York Jets will attempt to end a five-game skid when they host the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. The losing streak ties for the longest of Aaron Rodgers' career, but he'll face a Houston team that just lost receiver Stefon Diggs (knee) for the season. With Nico Collins also on IR, NFL prop bets will instead focus on other Texans like C.J. Stroud, Joe Mixon and Tank Dell. Meanwhile, Davante Adams is hoping to make more of an impact than he has thus far in New York, and his Thursday Night Football props for receptions is 4.5.

Considering Houston is down its top two wideouts, Dell hitting the Over may be the most appealing player prop to go after. He has odds of -125 for the Over for his NFL player props, but faces a tough test against New York's second-ranked pass defense. Before betting any NFL props for Thursday Night Football or entering NFL predictions on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Jets vs. Texans NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. SportsLine's AI PickBot has nailed 1,862 4.5- and 5-star prop picks since the start of last season. Anybody who followed those picks at their best sports betting app and betting sites was way up.

After analyzing Jets vs. Texans props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Jets quarterback Rodgers goes over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+112 on FanDuel). Despite his team's struggles, the four-time MVP is still producing as has multiple touchdown passes in three of his last four games. He couldn't have asked for a better defense to go against on Thursday to keep the multi-touchdown games coming since Houston has been shredded through the air.

Only three teams have allowed more passing scores than the Texans, and eight of the last nine touchdowns the team has allowed have been through the air. Drake Maye had three passing touchdowns against Houston in his first career start in Week 6, and Jordan Love followed that up with a three-touchdown game of his own in Week 7. Rodgers has averaged a stunning 3.5 passing touchdowns across four career starts versus Houston, and the AI model projects he'll have two passing touchdowns on Thursday in a 4-star play. See more NFL props here.

