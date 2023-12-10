The NFL's passing leader through 13 weeks of the 2023 NFL season will have one of his toughest defensive tests on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+ as rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud leads the Houston Texans against the New York Jets. Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, leads the league with 3,540 passing yards and is averaging 348 over his last five games. The Texans are 7-5 and one game behind the Jaguars first place in the AFC South standings, whereas the Jets are 4-8 and have lost five straight contests. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first 30 days when you use the promo code STREAMNFL (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. is at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Per SportsLine consensus, Houston is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Texans vs. Jets odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 33.

Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS.

How to watch Jets vs. Texans

Texans vs. Jets date: Sunday, Dec. 10



Texans vs. Jets time: 1 p.m. ET

Texans vs. Jets TV channel: CBS

Texans vs. Jets streaming: Paramount+

Week 14 NFL picks for Jets vs. Texans

Before tuning into Sunday's Texans vs. Jets game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 176-128 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 30-20 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season and is 31-12 straight-up the last three weeks.

For Jets vs. Texans, the model is picking Houston to cover on the road. The Texans have won four of their last five games, including a 22-17 victory over the Broncos last week. They covered the margin in two of those victories and in the two wins they didn't cover the spread, they were a half-point away from it. C.J. Stroud, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has quickly proven he belongs being discussed with some of the top passers, as he leads the league in yards (3,540 passing yards) this season.

The Jets' offense has been abysmal over the last few weeks. After benching Zach Wilson for the last two weeks, New York is returning to the third-year quarterback for Sunday's contest against the Texans. The Jets scored one offensive touchdown over the two games without Wilson after scoring only two offensive touchdowns over their last four starts with Wilson at quarterback. Regardless of who the quarterback is, the Jets will likely struggle to move the ball against the Texans, which is why the SportsLine model predicts Houston to cover the spread well over 50% of the time.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+.