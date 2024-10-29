Teams trending in opposite directions will meet when the Houston Texans face the New York Jets in a key AFC matchup on Thursday Night Football. Houston is coming off a 23-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts, while New York dropped a 25-22 decision at New England last Sunday. The Texans (6-2), who hold a two-game lead atop the AFC South standings, have won four of their past five games. The Jets (2-6), who are tied with the Patriots for third in the AFC East, have lost five in a row.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. New York is a 1-point favorite in the latest Jets vs. Texans odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 42.5.

Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Jets vs. Texans:

Jets vs. Texans spread: Houston -1



Jets vs. Texans over/under: 42.5 points

Jets vs. Texans money line: Houston -111, New York Jets -109

HOU: The Texans are 4-5-1 against the spread in their last 10 games

NYJ: The Jets are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games

Why you should back the Texans

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has thrown for 1,948 yards and 11 touchdowns, completing 66.5% of his passes. He has been picked off four times, but has a rating of 95.6. Stroud has thrown for 300 or more yards in two games, including 345 and two touchdowns in a 24-20 win over Jacksonville on Sept. 29.

Veteran running back Joe Mixon leads the rushing attack. In five games this season, Mixon has carried 102 times for 503 yards (4.9 average) and five touchdowns. He has had four explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 59. He has also caught 14 passes for 115 yards (8.2 average) and one touchdown. He has four games of 100 yards or more, including a 30-carry, 159-yard and one-touchdown performance in a 29-27 at Indianapolis on Sept. 8.

Why you should back the Jets

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has completed 61.6% of his passes this season for 1,896 yards and 12 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He has thrown for 250 or more yards in three games, including 294 and two touchdowns with one interception in a 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 14.

Rodgers' top target has been wide receiver Garrett Wilson. In eight games, he has 51 receptions for 573 yards (11.2 average) and three touchdowns. He has nine explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 35. He also has 227 yards after the catch with 31 first-down conversions. In the loss to the Bills, he caught eight passes for 107 yards (13.4 average) and one touchdown.

