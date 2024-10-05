The New York Jets (2-2) and Minnesota Vikings (4-0) will meet in a 2024 NFL London Game on Sunday. The Jets had a massive letdown in Week 4, as the Denver Broncos topped New York, 10-9, halting their two-game win streak. Meanwhile, the Vikings have won four straight games. Last week, Minnesota defeated the Green Bay Packers, 31-29. Linebacker C.J. Mosley (toe) is out for the Jets, while Minnesota will be without tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee).

Kickoff from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London is set for 9:30 a.m. ET. Minnesota is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Jets vs. Vikings odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 40.5. Before locking in any Vikings vs. Jets picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Jets vs. Vikings 10,000 times. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for the spread, money line and over/under for Vikings vs. Jets:

Jets vs. Vikings spread: Minnesota -2.5

Jets vs. Vikings over/under: 40.5 points

Jets vs. Vikings money line: Minnesota -150, New York +127

MIN: Vikings are 4-0 ATS this season

NYJ: Jets are 2-2 ATS this season

Why the Vikings can cover

The Vikings' offense has been nearly flawless through a month. They are 10th in the NFL in total offense (340.8), passing offense (217) and fourth in scoring offense (29). Quarterback Sam Darnold is ninth in the NFL in passing yards (932), third in QBR (73.5) and first in passing touchdowns (11). In Week 4 against the Packers, Darnold went 20-of-28 passing for 275 yards and three touchdown passes. He has thrown at least two touchdowns in every game this season.

Receiver Justin Jefferson is one of the top playmakers in the NFL. The 25-year-old is fifth in the league in receiving yards (358) with a league-high four receiving touchdowns.

Why the Jets can cover

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers can still sling the ball around the field. The Jets' offense is still a work in progress, but there's always a chance that Rodgers goes off. In 2024, he is completing 64% of his passes for 849 yards and five passing touchdowns. Over 29 career games versus the Vikings, Rodgers has 7,517 passing yards, 57 touchdowns and just eight picks.

Receiver Garrett Wilson has the skillset to take over any contest. Wilson has the secure hands to win at all three levels. In 38 games with the Jets, the Ohio State product has 198 receptions, 2,336 yards and eight touchdowns. Receiver Allen Lazard has strong chemistry with Rodgers. In four games, he leads the team in receiving yards (206) and touchdowns (3) with 16 catches. He's gone over 45 receiving yards in three games this season.

How to make Jets vs. Vikings picks

The model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 40 points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Vikings vs. Jets in a 2024 NFL London Game, and which side of the spread cashes well over 50% of the time?