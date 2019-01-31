Jets will reportedly not 'break the bank' to sign Le'Veon Bell away from Steelers

The biggest thing in the NFL right now is, of course, the Super Bowl, which you can stream right here on CBSSports.com or on CBS All Access. But that doesn't mean free agency isn't already creeping into people's minds. And one of the most sought-after free agents this offseason is sure to be Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell.

Bell sat out the entire 2018 season rather than sign his franchise tag, specifically so that he could hit free agency with fewer miles on his odometer and earn a larger payday. One of the main suitors for his services is expected to be the New York Jets, but the Jets will not be going all out for Bell at all costs, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

Le'Veon Bell would be the weapon that Sam Darnold desperately needs, but it'd be foolish to believe that he's a slam dunk to land in green-and-white. The Jets will not break the bank in free agency for the dynamic playmaker, according to sources. ... There is a level of concern in the building about Bell's motivation if he lands a big payday. ... So, I've been told that the Jets, who will have about $100 million in salary cap space, won't adopt a do-whatever-it-takes approach to sign Bell.

Of course, the Jets are not the only team that figures to check in on Bell's availability, so adopting that approach could lead to his signing elsewhere, such as with the Dolphins, Buccaneers, Colts, Raiders, or Eagles. All of those teams could have plenty of cap space and have either expressed interest in Bell or seen Bell express interest in them.

Given the way the league values running backs these days (or rather doesn't value them), it will be fascinating to see what kind of contract Bell gets. He's obviously a dynamic playmaker and there is a whole lot of money available that needs to be spent, but there's a reason the Steelers wouldn't give him the type of contract he was seeking. How the offseason plays out will affect the running back market in future years, as well, and the league's highly-drafted backs like Ezekiel Elliott, Melvin Gordon, and more will surely be interested in Bell's negotiations.