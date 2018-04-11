Jets will reportedly pick up fifth-year option on star DL Leonard Williams

Back in 2015, the New York Jets got an unexpected gift when arguably the best defensive player in the draft, Leonard Williams, fell into their laps with the No. 6 overall pick. The Jets had an embarrassment of defensive line riches on their roster at the time, sporting one of the NFL's best fronts led by Sheldon Richardson, Muhammad Wilkerson, and Damon Harrison, but they snatched Williams up anyway.

Three years later, Richardson is gone. He was traded to the Seahawks prior to last season and is now on the Vikings. Wilkerson is gone as well. He was cut earlier this offseason and signed with the Packers. Harrison is gone as well, having signed with the Giants prior to the 2016 campaign.

But Williams is still with the Jets, and he's been just as good as expected. In three NFL seasons, Williams has 178 tackles and 12 sacks from his position on the interior defensive line, and he has emerged as one of the best young defenders in the league. And so it should come as no surprise at all that the Jets, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, will soon pick up Williams' fifth-year option.

Gang Green intends to pick up the defensive lineman's fifth-year option before the May 3 deadline, according to a source. The brain trust has high expectations for the No. 6 overall pick in the 2015 draft entering this critical next phase of their rebuilding process. Williams, who will turn 24 this summer, will make $2.975 million in 2018. His fifth-year option salary will be the average of the top 10 players at his position. The Jets assume no risk by exercising the option, which is only guaranteed for injury right now. It won't be fully guaranteed until the start of the 2019 league year (next March).

One would expect that Williams will receive a hefty extension when he becomes eligible next offseason, as he is a clear core piece of the Jets' defense along with second-year safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye as well as free-agent signings Trumaine Johnson and Avery Williamson. That's a nice core of players around which to build a fast and flexible unit, and if the Jets can figure out who the quarterback of the future is going to be, maybe they can make a run at a playoff spot a year or two down the line. Either way, Williams figures to be a very well-paid man by the time the Jets are truly ready to compete.