The New York Jets are 0-8. They are this NFL season's embarrassment.

But if there's any consolation for the Jets, it's that Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence is likely to be available at the top of the NFL Draft in 2021. Also, it's not like the Jets don't have company. They are far from the first team to go winless through half of the regular season.

Many predict that the Jets will end 0-16, which would make them only the third team to do so since the league went to 16 games in 1978. But, if you are feeling optimistic, here is a look at teams that started 0-8 since that schedule switch. Rejoice, Jets fans! Nearly all of them recorded at least one win.

1978 Cincinnati Bengals

Final record: 4-12

Record before a win: 0-8

1978 St. Louis Cardinals

Final record: 6-10

Record before a win: 0-8

1980 New Orleans Saints

Final record: 1-15

Record before a win: 0-14

1982 Baltimore Colts

Final record: 0-8-1 (strike-shortened season)

Record before a win: Did not record a win

1983 Houston Oilers

Final record: 2-14

Record before a win: 0-10

1983 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Final record: 2-14

Record before a win: 0-9

1984 Buffalo Bills

Final record: 2-14

Record before a win: 0-11

1984 Houston Oilers

Final record: 3-13

Record before a win: 0-10

1985 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Final record: 2-14

Record before a win: 0-9

1986 Indianapolis Colts

Final record: 3-13

Record before a win: 0-13

1989 Dallas Cowboys

Final record: 1-15

Record before a win: 0-8

1991 Indianapolis Colts

Final record: 1-15

Record before a win: 0-9

1991 Cincinnati Bengals

Final record: 3-13

Record before a win: 0-8

1992 New England Patriots

Final record: 2-14

Record before a win: 0-9

1993 Cincinnati Bengals

Final record: 3-13

Record before a win: 0-10

1994 Cincinnati Bengals

Final record: 3-13

Record before a win: 0-8

1996 New York Jets

Final record: 1-15

Record before a win: 0-8

1996 Atlanta Falcons

Final record: 3-13

Record before a win: 0-8

1997 Indianapolis Colts

Final record: 3-13

Record before a win: 0-10

2000 San Diego Chargers

Final record: 1-15

Record before a win: 0-11

2001 Detroit Lions

Final record: 2-14

Record before a win: 0-12

2007 Miami Dolphins

Final record: 1-15

Record before a win: 0-13

2007 St. Louis Rams

Final record: 3-13

Record before a win: 0-8

2008 Cincinnati Bengals

Final record: 4-11-1

Record before a win: 0-8

2008 Detroit Lions

Final record: 0-16

Record before a win: Did not record a win

2010 Buffalo Bills

Final record: 4-12

Record before a win: 0-8

2011 Indianapolis Colts

Final record: 2-14

Record before a win: 0-13

2013 Jacksonville Jaguars

Final record: 4-12

Record before a win: 0-8

2013 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Final record: 4-12

Record before a win: 0-8

2014 Oakland Raiders

Final record: 3-13

Record before a win: 0-10

2016 Cleveland Browns

Final record: 1-15

Record before a win: 0-14

2017 Cleveland Browns

Final record: 0-16

Record before a win: Did not record a win

2017 San Francisco 49ers

Final record: 6-10

Record before a win: 0-9

2019 Cincinnati Bengals

Final record: 2-14

Record before a win: 0-11