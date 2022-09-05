The New York Jets are not ruling Zach Wilson out for Week 1 just yet. On Monday, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that the second-year quarterback went through a workout and that the team will now wait and see how the knee he injured during the preseason responds. If all goes well, Saleh added that it's "possible" Wilson plays against Baltimore.

"We put Zach through a workout today," said Saleh. "Looked good, felt good. We're going to see how the knee responds today and tomorrow, and we'll have an answer for everyone on Wednesday."

Wilson suffered a bone bruise and meniscus tear in New York's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles in early August. He scrambled up the right side of the field, tried to cut back towards the middle of the field and went down with a non-contact injury. After initial fears of a more serious injury to that right knee were dispelled, it was revealed that Wilson would be sidelined for two-to-four weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery to repair the meniscus.

Zach Wilson NYJ • QB • 2 CMP% 55.6 YDs 2334 TD 9 INT 11 YD/Att 6.09 View Profile

"Everyone heals differently," Saleh added. "Like I said, we'll see what happens tomorrow and all that stuff. I almost feel like some of the guidelines that are put on, they're guidelines, but everyone responds differently."

Wilson was selected No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of BYU. In 13 games as a rookie, he completed just 55.6% of his passes, registered a 69.7 passer rating and was 3-10 as the starter. Clearly, Wilson will not only be trying to get back onto the field healthy but also improve drastically as he enters Year 2.

If Wilson ultimately is unable to go, veteran Joe Flacco will get the nod for the Jets in the opener. In limited work over the preseason, Flacco went 7 of 12 passing for 76 yards and an interception. New York will host Baltimore at MetLife Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.