After three tumultuous seasons with the New York Jets, quarterback Zach Wilson has received the team's permission to seek a trade, general manager Joe Douglas told reporters Wednesday. For weeks, all indications were that Wilson would likely be dealt this offseason, and now Wilson's camp is officially free to talk with all 31 other clubs.
The 24-year-old Wilson isn't likely to have a robust market, even three years removed from going No. 2 overall in the draft. He's struggled with accuracy, injury and perceived leadership issues since his entry to the NFL, with the Jets notably acquiring an aging Aaron Rodgers as his planned successor prior to the 2023 campaign. So where, exactly, could Wilson end up?
Here are five potential landing spots:
|Josh Allen is close with Aaron Rodgers, who's been one of Wilson's biggest advocates. While the Jets probably wouldn't love dealing their former top 2 pick to a division rival, Buffalo has a QB in Allen whose play style better aligns with Wilson. The Bills could also stand to infuse some long-term upside to their backup room, which is currently led by Kyle Allen.
|Wilson was unfairly compared to Patrick Mahomes coming out of BYU, but there wouldn't be a better mentor for the physically gifted youngster. K.C. hasn't yet developed a long-term backup for Mahomes, either, with Blaine Gabbert replacing Chad Henne as the veteran No. 2 this year. Wilson would surely embrace the chance to learn under Andy Reid.
|They would surely prefer for Jalen Hurts' backup to be more established, but perhaps in-house project Tanner McKee will rise to the No. 2 job this offseason. Regardless, the Eagles have always been proactive about accumulating QB assets, Wilson is mobile like Hurts, and the team was reportedly heavily interested in the maligned Jets QB coming out of college. New York general manager Joe Douglas is also an old friend, previously working alongside Howie Roseman in Philly.
|They need a QB, and while Wilson may not be that guy, he'd at least offer more competition for Aidan O'Connell under center. That is, of course, if the new regime doesn't work hard to leave the first round of the 2024 draft with a new signal-caller, and/or swing bigger via trade for someone like Justin Fields.
|Few teams have embraced the QB restoration project quite like the Rams in recent years, taking in-season swings on Baker Mayfield and Carson Wentz in successive years. While Matthew Stafford is entrenched as the starter after a resurgent 2023, L.A. could once again use a younger developmental option, with Wentz scheduled to hit free agency.