After three tumultuous seasons with the New York Jets, quarterback Zach Wilson has received the team's permission to seek a trade, general manager Joe Douglas told reporters Wednesday. For weeks, all indications were that Wilson would likely be dealt this offseason, and now Wilson's camp is officially free to talk with all 31 other clubs.

The 24-year-old Wilson isn't likely to have a robust market, even three years removed from going No. 2 overall in the draft. He's struggled with accuracy, injury and perceived leadership issues since his entry to the NFL, with the Jets notably acquiring an aging Aaron Rodgers as his planned successor prior to the 2023 campaign. So where, exactly, could Wilson end up?

Here are five potential landing spots: