About 48 hours after saying he wasn't ready to give the reins back to Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh ultimately took the plunge on Wednesday, stating that Wilson will once again be the Jets' starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

"Zach gives us our best change to win," Saleh said of Wilson. "Giving him another opportunity to go prove that. He was good. He's fired up. Like I said on Monday, he came into my office, he wants the ball. He's excited about getting this opportunity."

Wilson is 3-6 in his nine starts this season. But poor play led Saleh to bench him in favor of Tim Boyle over the Jets' past two games. But Boyle didn't provide an upgrade at the position over that span, which apparently led to Wilson getting another chance.

While no one would confuse him for Aaron Rodgers, Wilson played well enough for the Jets to post a 4-3 record following a 13-10 win over the Giants on Oct. 29. But that win was followed by three straight losses that saw the offense score just 24 points. That led to Saleh making the switch to Boyle, who led the offense to just 21 points in losses to Miami and Atlanta.

Tumultuous would be an appropriate word to sum up Wilson's time in New York. The former No. 2 overall pick has won just 11 of his 31 starts, has completed just 56.6 percent of his throws and has more interceptions (25) than touchdown passes (21). He is enjoying a career-high in completion percentage this season, however, and has only thrown seven interceptions in 321 pass attempts.

Adding to Wilson's plight was a recent report that he did not want another opportunity to start this season, a notion that Saleh refuted on Monday.

"Let's be clear, if he was reluctant to play, guys, he wouldn't be here," Saleh said, via the team's website.

It's now or never time for Wilson and the Jets, who need to beat Houston if they have any hopes at making the playoffs. Wilson will face a Texans secondary that is 26th in the NFL in passing yards allowed but is just second in touchdown passes allowed.