The New York Jets and New England Patriots are meeting for the second time in three weeks on Sunday. The first matchup ended in favor of the Patriots, who defeated the Jets 22-17 in Week 8.

The Jets have the opportunity to even up the divisional series, and with a close AFC East race, this game could prove to be crucial when it comes to earning a playoff berth.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson struggled against the Patriots in their first meeting, but is not putting too much pressure on himself when it comes to the rematch.

"Excited because it's another challenge," Wilson said, via NFL.com. "This is a big divisional game for us obviously, so not necessarily feeling like I got to prove anything, like, 'Last game didn't go great and I have to do something different this time.'"

In the Week 8 showdown, Wilson finished 20 of 41 passing, including three interceptions. He historically struggles against head coach Bill Belichick and Co., with a 50.5 career passer rating against the Patriots, the third worst by an active quarterback against a single team (minimum three starts).

In three games against the Patriots, Wilson has just two touchdowns in the air compared to seven interceptions, which is tied for the most interceptions against a single team in the last two seasons, per NFL Research.

Wilson commented on his last performance against their AFC East rivals and discussed his emotions during and after the loss.

"I thought they were good emotions. I mean, I was frustrated. I still believe that nobody outside of this building knows what they're talking about," Wilson said.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh defended his quarterback, saying the 23-year-old's performance was not all bad.

"From a narrative standpoint, to try to attack a young man for four or five plays that are four or five teachable moments, in my mind, I think we're missing the big picture on it. That's all," Saleh said.

Both the Patriots and the Jets are coming off their bye weeks.