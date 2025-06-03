Though rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell, the Philadelphia Eagles' first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, has been present at team OTAs, it will be a while before he's ready to participate in team drills. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Tuesday that Campbell won't be full-go until August.

"We're doing all we can," Fangio said. "He's doing all he can in meetings. We're doing all we can with him on the field. I take him to the side and do an individual drill with him that's suited to what he can do right now. He's working good and trying to pick it up."

Fangio also noted that Campbell, who does bring some versatility to Philadelphia's defense, is spending time at inside linebacker right now. Campbell is working his way back from offseason shoulder surgery that caused him to slide all the way to No. 31 in April's draft, where the Eagles traded with the Kansas City Chiefs to select him.

Prior to the injury setback, Campbell was widely regarded as a potential top-10 pick. The former five-star prospect spent three years at Alabama, where he played both inside linebacker and edge rusher.

He was a 2024 first-team All-SEC selection after logging 117 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. Campbell also had one interception and two pass breakups while playing off the ball.