Jim Brown, one of the greatest NFL players of all time, died Thursday night at the age of 87. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is widely considered the best running back ever, and the numbers back it up. During his nine-year career with the Cleveland Browns (1957-65), Brown was a three-time NFL MVP and earned first-team All-Pro honors eight times. He also led the league in rushing in all but one of his nine seasons.

That said, Brown was so much more than a legendary football player. He's regarded as one of the best lacrosse players of all time -- the rules were changed as a result of his dominance -- and he enjoyed a prominent and impactful post-football career as an actor and civil rights activist.

In celebration of Brown's life, here are 32 facts about No. 32 (information provided by the Cleveland Browns).