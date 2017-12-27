Jim Caldwell: 'A little bit above average is not good enough' for the Lions

The Detroit Lions are 8-7 and officially out of the playoff race. They've outscored their opponents by 10 points this season, making them the closest team in the NFL to having an exactly even point differential.

They are, in other words, an ever-so-slightly above-average football team. And this comes a year after the team finished 9-7 with a point differential of minus-12, which made them either a slightly above of slightly below-average football team a year ago as well.

Being slightly above average, according to Lions coach Jim Caldwell, just won't do. "We're just a little bit above average, and a little bit above average is not good enough," Caldwell said Tuesday, per MLive.com. "There's no bowl games in this league and so we got to get better, we got to get better in every area. It's a team sport and there's not anything that we just absolutely excelled at I think all across the board."

The Lions are looking at missing the playoffs for the second time in Caldwell's four seasons at the helm. They went 11-5 in his first year and 7-9 in his second year, meaning they're 35-28 overall. That 0.556 winning percentage translates to an average of about 8.6 wins per season, which again is slightly above-average.

While that may not be good enough to make the playoffs more than 50 percent of the time, it's actually quite good for a coach of the Lions. The last non-interim Lions coach with a better winning percentage than Caldwell was Buddy Parker, who coached the team from 1951 through 1956.

Coach Years Games Wins Losses Ties Win % George Clark 1931–1936 74 48 20 6 0.689 Earl "Dutch" Clark 1937–1938 22 14 8 0 0.636 Gus Henderson 1939 11 6 5 0 0.545 George Clark 1940 11 5 5 1 0.500 Bill Edwards 1941–1942 14 4 9 1 0.321 John Karcis 1942 8 0 8 0 0.000 Gus Dorais 1943–1947 53 20 31 2 0.396 Bo McMillin 1948–1950 36 12 24 0 0.333 Buddy Parker 1951–1956 72 47 23 2 0.667 George Wilson 1957–1964 104 53 45 6 0.538 Harry Gilmer 1965–1966 28 10 16 2 0.393 Joe Schmidt 1967–1972 84 43 34 7 0.554 Don McCafferty 1973 14 6 7 1 0.464 Rick Forzano 1974–1976 32 15 17 0 0.469 Tommy Hudspeth 1976–1977 24 11 13 0 0.458 Monte Clark 1978–1984 105 43 61 1 0.414 Darryl Rogers 1985–1988 58 18 40 0 0.310 Wayne Fontes 1988–1996 133 66 67 0 0.496 Bobby Ross 1997–2000 57 27 30 0 0.474 Gary Moeller 2000 7 4 3 0 0.571 Marty Mornhinweg 2001–2002 32 5 27 0 0.156 Steve Mariucci 2003–2005 43 15 28 0 0.349 Dick Jauron 2005 5 1 4 0 0.200 Rod Marinelli 2006–2008 48 10 38 0 0.208 Jim Schwartz 2009–2013 80 29 51 0 0.363 Jim Caldwell 2014–2017 63 35 28 0 0.556

That's a pretty damn incredible stat, and shows just how long the Lions' franchise futility has lasted. Detroit needs to get more consistent and to be better defensively in order to progress past this stage where they are a slightly above-average football team, but this is still a longer period of sustained playoff contention than they've had in a long time.