Jim Caldwell: 'A little bit above average is not good enough' for the Lions

Being slightly above average is actually incredibly out of character for the Lions

The Detroit Lions are 8-7 and officially out of the playoff race. They've outscored their opponents by 10 points this season, making them the closest team in the NFL to having an exactly even point differential. 

They are, in other words, an ever-so-slightly above-average football team. And this comes a year after the team finished 9-7 with a point differential of minus-12, which made them either a slightly above of slightly below-average football team a year ago as well. 

Being slightly above average, according to Lions coach Jim Caldwell, just won't do. "We're just a little bit above average, and a little bit above average is not good enough," Caldwell said Tuesday, per MLive.com. "There's no bowl games in this league and so we got to get better, we got to get better in every area. It's a team sport and there's not anything that we just absolutely excelled at I think all across the board."

The Lions are looking at missing the playoffs for the second time in Caldwell's four seasons at the helm. They went 11-5 in his first year and 7-9 in his second year, meaning they're 35-28 overall. That 0.556 winning percentage translates to an average of about 8.6 wins per season, which again is slightly above-average. 

While that may not be good enough to make the playoffs more than 50 percent of the time, it's actually quite good for a coach of the Lions. The last non-interim Lions coach with a better winning percentage than Caldwell was Buddy Parker, who coached the team from 1951 through 1956. 

CoachYearsGamesWinsLossesTiesWin %
George Clark1931–193674482060.689
Earl "Dutch" Clark1937–19382214800.636
Gus Henderson1939116500.545
George Clark1940115510.500
Bill Edwards1941–1942144910.321
John Karcis194280800.000
Gus Dorais1943–194753203120.396
Bo McMillin1948–195036122400.333
Buddy Parker1951–195672472320.667
George Wilson1957–1964104534560.538
Harry Gilmer1965–196628101620.393
Joe Schmidt1967–197284433470.554
Don McCafferty1973146710.464
Rick Forzano1974–197632151700.469
Tommy Hudspeth1976–197724111300.458
Monte Clark1978–1984105436110.414
Darryl Rogers1985–198858184000.310
Wayne Fontes1988–1996133666700.496
Bobby Ross1997–200057273000.474
Gary Moeller200074300.571
Marty Mornhinweg2001–20023252700.156
Steve Mariucci2003–200543152800.349
Dick Jauron200551400.200
Rod Marinelli2006–200848103800.208
Jim Schwartz2009–201380295100.363
Jim Caldwell2014–201763352800.556

That's a pretty damn incredible stat, and shows just how long the Lions' franchise futility has lasted. Detroit needs to get more consistent and to be better defensively in order to progress past this stage where they are a slightly above-average football team, but this is still a longer period of sustained playoff contention than they've had in a long time. 

