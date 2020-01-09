Jim Caldwell, Kevin O'Connell among candidates for Eagles' offensive coordinator job, per report

Hours after coach Doug Pederson reversed course from his previous comments and dismissed offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch, the Philadelphia Eagles already have two names on their radar to replace Groh as the team's offensive coordinator in 2020.

According to ESPN's Tim McManus, Miami Dolphins consultant Jim Caldwell and former Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell are among early candidates for the Eagles' OC opening.

Caldwell is still listed on the Dolphins staff as assistant head coach/quarterbacks coach, but he took a leave of absence prior to the start of 2019 to address health issues. The 64-year-old then served the team in a consulting role following a one-year coaching hiatus and four seasons as the Detroit Lions' head coach. A longtime QB guru, he's perhaps best known for his time with the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens.

After spending 2002-2008 as Indy's assistant head/QBs coach, Caldwell succeeded Tony Dungy and led the Colts to Super Bowl XLIV, then won a Lombardi Trophy as Joe Flacco's QBs coach and offensive coordinator in Baltimore (2012-2013).

O'Connell, meanwhile, is more of an up-and-coming coordinator after landing his first OC gig in 2019. A former backup QB who spent time with the New England Patriots and New York Jets, the 34-year-old coached the Cleveland Browns' QBs in 2015, served the San Francisco 49ers as an offensive assistant the following year, then joined Washington as Jay Gruden's QBs coach in 2017. He became the club's passing game coordinator the next year, when Alex Smith started hot under center, before taking the OC reigns this past season.