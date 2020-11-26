Jim Hanifan, the Cardinals' former head coach and two-time Super Bowl winning offensive line coach, has passed away at the age of 87.

An All-American receiver at the University of California, Hanifan spent one season with the CFL's Toronto Argonauts before breaking into coaching in 1959. He spent 13 years in the high school/college ranks before being named the Cardinals' offensive line coach in 1973, he position he held through the 1978 season. From 1981-85, Hanifan served as the Cardinals' head coach, leading St. Louis to the playoffs in 1982. He spent the next 17 seasons as an offensive line coach that included memorable runs for Washington and the St. Louis Rams. He won a Super Bowl with Washington in 1991 and another one with the Rams in 1999. He retired from coaching following the 2003 season.

"A pioneering and passionate coach, Hanny was a key contributor to the 'Greatest Show on Turf' and helped lead us to victory in Super Bowl XXXIV, cementing his place as an iconic figure in Rams history," the Rams' organization wrote via Twitter. "His incomparable spirit will live on in the countless players, coaches, staff, friends and fans whose lives he impacted and the memories he made. We send our deepest condolences to the Hanifan family."

Hanifan coached several talented offensive linemen that included Hall of Famers Dan Dierdorf, Russ Grimm and Orlando Pace. Washington's offensive line helped the team lead the NFL in scoring during the 1991 regular season. In Super Bowl XXVI, Hanifan's unit dominated a talented Bills' defensive front, as Washington rushed for 125 yards and two scores. They also did not allow a sack of quarterback Mark Rypien, who won MVP honors after throwing for 292 yards and two touchdowns.

Eight years later, Hanifan presided over a Rams' offensive line that helped the Rams score 526 points during the regular season. The unit helped Kurt Warner throw for 414 yards and two scores in the Rams' 23-16 win over the Titans in Super Bowl XXXVI. With the score tied with just minutes left, Warner received enough time from his offensive line to find receiver Isaac Bruce, who scored the game-winning, 73-yard pass.

"Awesome teacher, funny, competitor," Bruce wrote via Twitter on Thursday morning. "Coach Hanifan will be missed."